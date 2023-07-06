ProHance Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification; distinguishes itself as a trusted and reliable partner in the SaaS industry

BENGALURU, India, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHance, a new-age workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, proudly announces its successful attainment of the SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is an internationally recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). It focuses on evaluating the controls and safeguards implemented by service organizations to protect customer data. The Type 2 certification requires an extended audit period, typically six months or longer, to assess the effectiveness of these controls over time.

ProHance attains SOC 2 Type 2 Certification; distinguishes itself as a trusted and reliable partner in the SaaS industry Tweet this

With the certification, ProHance solidifies its commitment to data security and compliance, and positions the company as a leader in the enterprise-grade workforce analytics and operations enablement platform segment.

The certification validates ProHance's adherence to the five trust service principles:

Security: Implementing measures to protect against unauthorized access, both physical and logical.

Availability: Ensuring systems are available for operation and use as agreed upon.

Processing Integrity: Processing data accurately, completely, and in a timely manner.

Confidentiality: Safeguarding confidential information to prevent unauthorized disclosure.

Privacy: Collecting, using, and retaining personal information in accordance with privacy policies and legal requirements.

The certification is a testament to ProHance's robust controls, policies, and procedures that guarantee the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of its customers' data. Now placed in a superior position within the SaaS industry, ProHance's dedication to the above principles ensures that customers can have complete confidence in the security and privacy of their sensitive information.

"Obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone for us, cementing our competitive advantage in the industry. This certification exemplifies our commitment to data security and privacy, and it reinforces our position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking an enterprise-grade workforce analytics and operations enablement platform," said Kishore Reddy, CTO, ProHance.

The certification establishes ProHance as a trusted and reliable partner in the SaaS industry, providing organizations with the assurance that their data is protected and handled with vigilance. It reinforces the company's competitive advantage, propelling its growth trajectory.

About ProHance: ProHance is a leading provider of new-age omni-channel operations management solutions. The advanced platform enables organizations to optimize back-office processes, as well as streamline chat and email servicing. By offering real-time visibility and leveraging data-driven insights, ProHance empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence and drive sustainable success.

Visit www.prohance.net or follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/prohance

SOURCE Prohance Analytics