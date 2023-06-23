ProHance Analytics Sponsors HFMA Annual Conference 2023 in Nashville

News provided by

Prohance Analytics

23 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHance Analytics, a leading new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the HFMA Annual Conference 2023. Organized by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), the conference is scheduled to take place from June 25th to 28th at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kishore Reddy, CEO, ProHance Analytics
Khiv Singh, Senior VP, ProHance Analytics
The HFMA Annual Conference is a premier event that brings together financial leaders from healthcare organizations, industry experts, and solution providers to explore the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in healthcare finance. This conference offers a unique opportunity for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and gain valuable insights that drive financial performance and operational excellence.

Kishore Reddy, CEO of ProHance Analytics, commented on the participation, stating, "ProHance Analytics has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technology solutions that empower healthcare organizations to optimize their financial performance, enhance operational efficiency, and improve patient outcomes. With our comprehensive suite of software products and services, ProHance helps healthcare providers streamline their revenue cycle management, gain deeper insights into their financial data, and navigate the complexities of healthcare reimbursement."

During the conference, ProHance Analytics will showcase its cutting-edge solutions designed to address the evolving needs of healthcare finance professionals. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the company's suite of products, including revenue cycle management software, analytics and reporting tools, and patient engagement solutions.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the HFMA Annual Conference 2023," said Khiv Singh, Senior VP at ProHance Analytics, continuing, "This event provides an ideal platform to engage with healthcare finance professionals and demonstrate how our solutions can help them achieve financial success while delivering exceptional patient care."

ProHance Analytics senior leadership team - Kishore Reddy and Khiv Singh - will be present at Booth 1149 during the conference to connect with healthcare leaders. They will demonstrate why and how ProHance has become the trusted workforce analytics platform for over 30 healthcare/RCM firms, boasting a user base exceeding 100,000. With its transformative capabilities, ProHance delivers unparalleled value by significantly enhancing efficiency, productivity, cost reduction, and ultimately ensuring higher levels of customer satisfaction.

About ProHance: ProHance is a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform leveraged by enterprises across their back office, chat, and email servicing operations to provide real-time visibility on team engagement on the ground. ProHance is leveraged by 280,000+ users in 150+ enterprises across 24 countries. www.prohance.net 

SOURCE Prohance Analytics

