ProHance Launches Strategic Partner Program to Empower Resellers, MSPs, and Technology Consultants

New initiative accelerates growth opportunities with next-generation Workforce Analytics and Operations Enablement solutions

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHance, a leading AI-powered Workforce Analytics and Operations Enablement platform, announces the launch of ProHance Partner Program — a strategic collaboration designed to support Resellers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Technology Consultants looking to accelerate growth while delivering high-impact solutions that solve today's most complex workforce challenges.

As enterprises grapple with increasingly distributed workforces, hybrid operating models, and the urgent need for real-time productivity insights, the ProHance Partner Program offers an opportunity for partners to expand their offerings with a future-ready platform that delivers actionable analytics, AI-driven decision intelligence, and operations enablement capabilities.

A Growth-Centric Partnership Model

The ProHance Partner Program enables partners to:

Unlock new revenue streams by reselling or managing ProHance solutions aligned with enterprise priorities.

Deepen client relationships by addressing real business challenges with data-driven insights and measurable results.

Access comprehensive enablement resources, including sales, marketing, and technical support designed to accelerate time-to-value for partners and customers alike.

"Partnership is central to our growth strategy," says Khiv Singh, Country Manager & SVP, ProHance Americas. "The ProHance Partner Program empowers our ecosystem with not just a powerful platform, but the tools, training, and support they need to deliver measurable business outcomes for their clients. Together, we are redefining how enterprises leverage workforce analytics to drive productivity and operational excellence."

Partners joining the program will be positioned with a platform built for modern enterprise challenges — offering AI-driven workforce visibility, hybrid work insights, compliance reporting, and performance analytics across distributed teams. Trusted by global organizations to enhance efficiency, compliance, and ROI, ProHance equips partner-led engagements with a proven enterprise solution.

The Partner Program supports a wide range of partner types:

Resellers — Expand service portfolios with an enterprise-proven analytics and operations platform.

Managed Service Providers — Integrate real-time visibility and analytics into managed offerings to power operational excellence.

Technology Consultants — Help clients transform hybrid and distributed work models through data-driven decision intelligence and productivity optimization.

For more information about the ProHance Partner Program, visit https://www.prohance.ai/prohance-partner-program.php

About ProHance

ProHance is an AI-led Workforce Management platform used by 400,000+ users across 36 countries. It helps enterprises elevate productivity, enforce compliance, and drive measurable ROI. Visit www.prohance.ai

Contact

Name: Shikha Mishra

Email ID: [email protected]

