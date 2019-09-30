ProHEALTH Care Launches Second Extended Hours Center In Bethpage, NY

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHEALTH Care, the largest, independent, physician-run healthcare organization in the Northeast, opens its second Extended Hours Center in Bethpage, NY. The new location, located at 4045 Hempstead Turnpike, Suite 202 will offer primary care visits beyond the hours of most doctor's offices. The new ProHEALTH Care Extended Hours Center is open from 5:00 pm to midnight Monday-Friday and 8:00 am to midnight on weekends and holidays, providing primary care access for all ProHEALTH Care patients 7 days a week, 365 days a year—the longest primary care hours in the country. ProHEALTH Care patients will have continual care at two convenient locations every day of the year—at times that fit into their schedules.

The Extended Hours Centers provide primary medical care to all ProHEALTH Care patients, both adult and pediatric, every day of the year, even on holidays. There is no appointment required and it is exclusive for ProHEALTH Care patients. Patients receive the medical attention they need, when they need it without the high costs of walk-in clinics or unnecessary trips to emergency rooms.

"We are changing the way people think about healthcare delivery," said Zeyad Baker, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ProHEALTH Care. "Patients want quality healthcare that is accessible and affordable. That's the thought behind the Extended Hours Center. We expanded the hours of primary care with our Extended Hours Centers to meet this need, and we will continue to improve our care delivery to further our truly patient-centric health system."

The ProHEALTH Care Extended Hours Centers in both Bethpage and Lake Success provide medical treatment for non-emergency medical needs, and all visits are billed as a PCP visit, which reduces overall cost for the patient. The opening of the second center is part of Dr. Baker's 2019 agenda to transform healthcare through new concepts and initiatives that lower overall medical costs and improve access without compromising the quality of care.

Like the original location, the Extended Hours Center in Bethpage will be equipped to treat both children and adults for routine non-emergency medical issues such as colds, coughs, fever, flu, strep and sore throat, migraines, earaches and infections. Additionally, the Extended Hours Center will treat more urgent medical needs that require immediate medical care such as mild allergic reactions, cuts or lacerations, fractures and dislocations, sprains and strains, and insect and animal bites, among many others. The center will provide on-site testing and treatments such as EKGs, X-rays, and other lab services. The Extended Hours Center will also provide preventative treatments such as the flu shot and Tdap shot.

ProHEALTH Care offers a full range of healthcare services—including Urgent, Primary, and Specialty Care—at 300 locations in Long Island and across the five boroughs of New York, as well as the greater NJ area.



About ProHEALTH Care

Established in 1997, ProHEALTH Care is the largest, independent, physician-run, healthcare organization in the Northeast. ProHEALTH Care is reinventing the healthcare delivery model through a patient-centric focus, which give its over one million patients the care they need, when and where they need it. With more than 1,000 providers in 300 locations throughout Greater New York and New Jersey, ProHEALTH Care utilizes the most innovative, state-of-the-art technology, and evidence-based practices. ProHEALTH Care offers a full range of healthcare services including Urgent, Primary, and Specialty Care. Crain's ranked ProHEALTH Care as one of the top ten largest physician groups in the New York Metro area, and the largest physician group not affiliated with a hospital.

