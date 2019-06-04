ProHEALTH Care Pledges To Donate A Dollar To Bethany House For Every Visit To A ProHEALTH Urgent Care Location During June

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHEALTH Care, the largest independent, physician-run health system in the Northeast, announced that for every visit to one of its Urgent Care locations in the month of June, it will donate $1 to Bethany House, a nonprofit agency helping women and children in Long Island caught in the crisis of homelessness. This $1 donation initiative is part of ProHEALTH Care's goal to raise $100,000 for Bethany House in 2019, and its ongoing "Year of the Woman" campaign which is dedicated to supporting and educating women on their health and wellness needs.

"We are continuing to find new ways to improve the health and well-being of the community we serve," said ProHEALTH Care President & CEO Dr. Zeyad Baker.

Bethany House serves as an ideal charity partner to fulfill this mission. Through its service to the community, Bethany House has come to be known as the place to go when there's no other alternative for those experiencing homelessness in Nassau County.

"Supporting a local charity that aligns with our mission further helps us keep our promise to the community, said Dr. Baker. "Bethany House has done amazing work in providing housing and services for women and children. Through their efforts, these individuals have the support and care they need to lead healthier, happier lives."

Earlier this year, ProHEALTH launched a community outreach arm of its organization called PHamily Circle, which is dedicated to fundraising, awareness, and medicine. In its inaugural year, PHamily Circle is focusing its efforts on raising awareness for women's health and is conducting a series of educational programs and medical screenings for the community with proceeds going directly to Bethany House.

These initiatives all underlay ProHEALTH's dedication to elevating public health and wellness. The yearlong "Year of the Woman" campaign in particular provides a foundation for the empowerment of the women physicians within its network. The female physicians and employees on ProHEALTH's Women in Medicine committee are equally dedicated to spearheading programs in partnership with PHamily Circle to raise funds for Bethany House and helping achieve the $100,000 goal.

In addition to pledging a $1 donation per visit, ProHEALTH Urgent Cares will accept canned food and toiletries for the entire month of June. Both ProHEALTH employees and the community are encouraged to contribute these useful supplies.

Find the Urgent Care location nearest you.

About ProHEALTH Care

Established in 1997, ProHEALTH Care is the largest, independent, physician-run, health system in the Northeast. ProHEALTH Care is reinventing the healthcare delivery model through a patient-centric focus, which give its over one million patients the care they need, when and where they need it. With 1,000 providers in 300 locations throughout Greater New York and New Jersey, ProHEALTH Care utilizes the most innovative, state-of-the-art technology, and evidence-based practices. ProHEALTH Care offers a full range of healthcare services including Urgent, Primary, and Specialty Care, and Ancillary Services including ambulatory surgery, radiology services and more. Crain's ranked ProHEALTH Care as one of the top ten largest physician groups in the New York Metro area, and the largest physician group not affiliated with a hospital. For additional information, please visit www.prohealthcare.com

About Bethany House

Bethany House is dedicated to improving the lives of homeless women and children on Long Island. Their five residences provide safe, supportive, emergency and transitional housing and a comprehensive range of additional programs and resources to support families and return them to self-sufficiency. Of those families who have remained at Bethany House for more than two weeks, 94% have successfully found permanent housing. Bethany's five homes are located in Baldwin, Bellmore, and Roosevelt, and can service up to 85 persons nightly. For more information, visit www.bhny.org

SOURCE ProHEALTH Care

Related Links

http://www.prohealthcare.com

