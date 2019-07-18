ProHEALTH Care Provides Free Medical Care To Bethany House Residents & Staff At ProHEALTH Urgent Care

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHEALTH Care, the largest independent, physician-run health system in the Northeast, named Bethany House, a nonprofit agency assisting women and children on Long Island caught in the crisis of homelessness, as its charitable partner and has pledged to raise $100,000 for Bethany House. To further its support of the nonprofit, ProHEALTH Care President & CEO, Dr. Zeyad Baker, announced it would provide FREE health care to all women and children assisted by Bethany House as well as to the employees of the organization. The announcement comes at an ideal time as many Americans, especially the vulnerable homeless population, are struggling to gain access to quality healthcare.

"Early access to medical care can keep an illness from becoming a bigger problem and more costly, but someone struggling to put food in their mouth and a roof over their head, often won't go see a doctor because they don't have the money," said Dr. Baker. "ProHEALTH Care believes in keeping the community healthy and if that means offering free medical care to women as they get back on their feet, then we will make it happen."

ProHEALTH Care launched several initiatives to raise $100,000 for Bethany House including a women's health expo fundraising event in May and donating $1 for every Urgent Care visit during June and July. ProHEALTH Care plans to continue efforts throughout the year, and has several other programs planned.

"ProHEALTH Care has been an outstanding partner for Bethany House and we are excited and grateful for the many ways that ProHEALTH Care has assisted our families in these recent months. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with this great organization that puts people first in both care and service," said Aimee Koonmen, Executive Director of Bethany House.

ProHEALTH Care selected Bethany House as its charity partner due to its unwavering commitment to help struggling women and children in the community. Bethany House has come to be known as the place to go when there is no other alternative for those experiencing homelessness in Nassau County.

"We truly believe in the work of Bethany House and want to offer the support they need to continue their efforts," said Dr. Baker. "Bethany House provides a place of refuge and a pathway to regain footing when the crisis of homelessness hits. Without their efforts, the fate of many women and children might have been very bleak and ProHEALTH Care wants to ensure Bethany House remains a valuable resource for the community."

In addition to fundraising and pledging a $1 donation per Urgent Care visit, ProHEALTH Care is accepting canned food and toiletries at Urgent Care locations throughout Long Island and New York City. Find the Urgent Care location nearest you.

About ProHEALTH Care

Established in 1997, ProHEALTH Care is the largest, independent, physician-run, health system in the Northeast. ProHEALTH Care is reinventing the healthcare delivery model through a patient-centric focus, which give its over one million patients the care they need, when and where they need it. With 1,000 providers in 300 locations throughout Greater New York and New Jersey, ProHEALTH Care utilizes the most innovative, state-of-the-art technology, and evidence-based practices. ProHEALTH Care offers a full range of healthcare services including Urgent, Primary, and Specialty Care, and Ancillary Services including ambulatory surgery, radiology services and more. Crain's ranked ProHEALTH Care as one of the top ten largest physician groups in the New York Metro area, and the largest physician group not affiliated with a hospital. For additional information, please visit www.prohealthcare.com.

About Bethany House

Bethany House is dedicated to improving the lives of homeless women and children on Long Island. Their five residences provide safe, supportive, emergency and transitional housing and a comprehensive range of additional programs and resources to support families and return them to self-sufficiency. Of those families who have remained at Bethany House for more than two weeks, 94% have successfully found permanent housing. Bethany's five homes are located in Baldwin, Bellmore, and Roosevelt, and can service up to 85 persons nightly. For more information, visit www.bhny.org.

