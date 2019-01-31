ProHEALTH Care Welcomes Distinguished Breast Surgeon, Margaret Chen M.D., F.A.C.S., as New Chief of Breast Surgery

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHEALTH Care, the largest independent physician-run healthcare organization in the Northeast, is pleased to welcome Margaret Chen, M.D., F.A.C.S. as the new Chief of Breast Surgery. Dr. Chen is a highly experienced breast surgeon whose focus is minimally invasive breast surgery. At ProHEALTH, Dr. Chen will spearhead the development of a comprehensive, top-quality breast care program for women in Long Island and the New York metro region. The addition of Dr. Margaret Chen to ProHEALTH Care's network of over 900 physicians marks the organization's commitment to providing the best healthcare to its patients.

"Dr. Chen has distinguished herself in the field through her individualized care and innovative surgical techniques to treat breast cancer for her patients," said Dr. Zeyad Baker M.D., president and Chief Executive Officer of ProHEALTH Care. "Her experience using minimally-invasive breast surgery aligns with our goal to move women's health forward though technology and uncompromising excellence. We are thrilled to welcome her to the ProHEALTH network."

Dr. Chen is a board-certified surgeon with the American Board of Surgery and has over 17 years of clinical experience in breast care and surgery. As a pioneer in the field, Dr. Margaret Chen is the first in New York to initiate a clinical trial using laser and other thermoablation technologies to treat breast tumors without surgery. Another first accomplished by Dr. Chen is advancing SAVI SCOUT® radar localization techniques to precisely localize tumors for surgery. As a pioneer in the development of hidden scar lumpectomies and nipple and skin-sparing mastectomies to remove the tumors safely while preserving the cosmesis of the breasts, Dr. Chen can expertly perform multiple modalities of surgery choosing the best option for the patient.

Dr. Chen has greatly contributed to research and academia having been the Principal Investigator of numerous studies. She has published in multiple peer-reviewed journals such as Annals of Surgical Oncology, The Breast Journals and ASCO. She is also a reviewer of scientific journals.

Dr. Chen has mentored many fellows, residents and students, and she helped to design and implement educational curriculums to train the next generation of doctors. She assumed the Chair of Scientific and Continuing Education at the American College of Surgeons Brooklyn and Long Island Chapter, educating fellow surgeons about breast surgery.

In her leadership role as the Chair of National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers at Columbia through the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Chen has led and worked closely with multiple stakeholders in medical and radiation oncology, radiology, pathology, cancer service line, genetics, nursing and patient navigators to ensure the highest standards of patient care are met. Her efforts have led to the successful full reaccreditation of the Breast Cancer Program.

An advocate for minority health, Dr. Chen has founded the New York Presbyterian Asian Health Program, and works closely with the Association of Chinese American Physicians, Chinese Medical Association and American Cancer Society Asian Initiative – greatly expanding and providing access to serve the health needs of Asian Americans.

Dr. Chen has received many honors including America's Top Surgeons from the Consumers' Research Council of America, awarded to top 10% surgeons in the U.S., and was awarded scholarships from Canada Scholar and the University of Toronto for outstanding academic achievement. She earned her medical degree from the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada and completed her residency in General Surgery with a focus on Breast Oncology at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Dr. Chen is formerly an Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, and most recently was Acting Chief, Breast Surgery for New York Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center before joining ProHEALTH Care.

Dr. Chen will be practicing at ProHEALTH Breast Care & Surgery, located at 2800 Marcus Ave, Suite 204, Lake Success, NY 11042. Tel: (516) 487 – 8888.

