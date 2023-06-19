ProImpact Group Empowers Future College Students with Free Online Summer Mini Classes - June 26-29

Demystifying college admissions and leveling the playing field for all students, regardless of income

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProImpact Group, a pioneering social impact company, launched three complimentary online classes aimed at equipping high school students and first-generation college students with crucial tools needed to navigate the admissions process. The classes are completely free, super short, and showcase ProImpact's commitment to fostering educational access and success – especially for underserved students. The sessions take place between June 26 through June 29, and students can learn more or register for free at: http://go.proimpactgroup.com.

A ProImpact associate engaged with student at a STEM workshop organized by ProImpact. Happy student.

"These mini classes aim to make the college admissions process much clearer," said Christopher Meyer, Principal at ProImpact Group. "Admissions requirements are often multilayered, complex, require multiple document submissions, and the whole ordeal is set to a deadline. It's the very definition of anxiety for a student. To complicate matters further, each college has different requirements. And since students are encouraged to apply to more than one school because of varying acceptance rates, you can see how this process quickly becomes confusing and expensive, given multiple admissions fees. You definitely want to get each application right the first time."

ProImpact Group – Three Free Online Classes

1. College Planning for 1st Generation Students: Provides comprehensive mentoring on the college admissions process specifically tailored for first-generation students; designed to navigate students through acceptance at top schools, winning scholarships, and managing a four-year college journey.

2. Off to College: For the incoming college graduating class of 2027, offering strategic discussions on orientation visits and preparation for college life beyond logistical details. Emphasizes academic, social, and career development issues, ensuring students are comprehensively prepared for their college journey.

3. Summer Action Items to Improve College Admissions for Fall: Designed for high school students from the Class of 2024; outlines three summer action steps to boost college admissions outcomes.

"The classes reflect our mission to support the American Miracle through education," said Meyer. "We're committed to unlocking the potential of first-generation students and we envision a future where every student, regardless of their background, feels empowered to pursue higher education. The U.S. is still one of the best places in the world to get an education: home to 150 of the top 500 colleges in the world, along with an unparalleled number of excellent small and medium-size colleges."

In addition to the free mini classes, ProImpact offers comprehensive services including Online Courses, Live Online College Admissions Mentorship, and 1-on-1 Coaching. These provide practical insights on the college admissions process, leveraging ProImpact's rich industry experience and unique expertise.

ProImpact Group is also currently developing a series of insightful videos featuring recent college graduates who share the strategies that led to their first significant job. And ProImpact is extending support to students considering community colleges: fostering motivation and facilitating a smooth transition to four-year colleges.

About ProImpact Group

Founded in 2018, ProImpact Group is a social impact company based in Southern California that serves as a strategic partner to California CTE programs. ProImpact provides a wide range of services from online courses to personalized coaching, all geared toward preparing students for college. ProImpact proudly offers its premium services on a sliding scale to ensure that any student interested in going to college can access support, regardless of their income. Learn more at: www.go.ProImpactGroup.com.

