ProIQ Combines Digital Marketing and Talent Advisory Solutions to Help Companies Attract Candidates

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every company faces unique challenges and ProIQ believes that they should be met with innovative solutions. Their approach combines a passion for data with a love of digital marketing to develop solutions that drive results for talent acquisition, sales, and marketing teams. As a new division of Hire Velocity - an industry leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing based in Atlanta, Georgia - ProIQ serves as a full-service digital marketing agency with a focus on attracting candidates using digital recruiting strategies.

Managing Director, Sara West, will be leading ProIQ in focusing on Digital Advisory and Talent Advisory solutions. Previous to her new role, West was the Director of Strategic Development at Hire Velocity where she helped shape brand strategy to build market awareness, develop inbound and outbound lead strategies to acquire new customers. Before joining Hire Velocity, Sara served as an Investment Banking Financial Analyst for Signal Hill Capital Group (now DCS Advisory) in New York, where she specialized in the IT services and IT security software sectors. There, she played a pivotal role in researching, evaluating, and executing major deals, completing extensive due diligence for both buy-side and sell-side transactions. "I'm excited to help companies implement innovative digital strategies, like social media and programmatic job advertising, to better position themselves in a fast-paced hiring world. In today's candidate-driven job market, it's important for companies to implement strategies that will not only attract candidates but also position them as an employer of choice," explains West, "What makes ProIQ different from your typical agency is that we're laser-focused on quantitative results. Yes, we're creative but at the end of the day everything is about the numbers."

ProIQ leverages digital marketing expertise to help clients build their employer brand, effectively market to and attract candidates, and identify new talent markets with recruitment marketing, employer branding, and location analysis. By employing a team that has decades of experience in talent acquisition, marketing, sales, operations, data analytics, corporate strategy, and finance, they'll be able to develop unique digital, data-based solutions that address even the toughest human capital and digital marketing challenges.

