Projecis Implemented by ACROSS Global to Effectively Manage Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Projecis announces ACROSS Global Alliance, the first global, agile CRO alliance, will deploy the Projecis collaboration platform to help manage its clinical research projects. The software provides ACROSS Global a secure, cost-effective, and intuitive platform for all aspects of trial management. As the alliance seeks to offer innovative solutions for a wide range of drug development sponsors and health organizations, Projecis has the right toolset for ACROSS Global to achieve the goals in conducting international clinical trials.

Projecis ACROSS Global Alliance

ACROSS Global will utilize Projecis for document and SOP management, GCP and related training, and maintenance of client specifications and project deadlines. GDPR and Part 11 compliant, the platform allows access to powerful tools such as content search across the database and within documents, Gantt charts, dashboard widgets, project alerts, document review and e-signature, resource utilization, and video conferencing with screen-share. The robust solution allows ACROSS Global and its clients to stay updated on key project milestones and events, driving research programs forward.

"Projecis is the perfect platform for management of clinical trials, offering collaboration opportunities for members and clients, managed through controlled access, as well as being a centralized repository that allows 24/7 access to all your data anywhere in the world," said Steven Bukvic, Chairman of the ACROSS Executive Committee. "The company is releasing eClinical tools this year to foster study start-up and eTMF tracking, enabling ACROSS to more effectively deliver on clinical trial work."

"We're very excited about having ACROSS Global join our platform," said Russ Holmes, CEO of Projecis. "The potential of this international group, with local expert services on a global scale is a remarkable model and amazing to see in action. We are passionate about helping CRO groups like ACROSS harness our platform as a central hub for all stakeholders – sponsors, sites, vendors, and consultants."

About Projecis

Projecis (pro-jek-sis) enables project stakeholders to connect teams, organize data, and disseminate information for better business decision-making. The foundational platform deploys document management, project task planning, team communication, and eClinical tools to keep project members up to date on key project data and milestones. Founded in 2009, the company endeavors to provide an "all-in-one" cloud solution for its members, allowing for use by small, focused groups to large, sprawling corporations. www.projecis.com.

About ACROSS Global

ACROSS Global is a strategic alliance of clinical research organizations (CRO) and specialized service providers that extends across the world. Its CRO members cover 95 countries provides access to 7,500+ study sites and almost endless number of potential clinical trial subjects. ACROSS' 1,600+ employees are fully dedicated to the highest standards of conducting cost-effective clinical trials across the globe. The well-balanced combination of local knowledge, globally experienced professionals and the latest technology allows our clients to conduct faster, cost-effective studies without sacrificing quality. ACROSS Global makes global studies seamless for both small and midsize pharma and biotech firms.

