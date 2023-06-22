Project ANAR leads Advocates in Calling for An Investigation of Major Joshua Mast's Actions in Relation to Afghan Child

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project ANAR led a diverse coalition of more than 20 Afghan community, faith-based organizations, and groups consisting of immigration, refugee, and veteran advocates, in calling on Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to investigate Joshua Mast's conduct while employed by the agency, as well as those who enabled him.

Advocates state that Marine Corps Major Joshua Mast misused his position to circumvent agency policies, U.S. and international norms, and foreign policy interests in his effort to fabricate his adoption of an Afghan child who was in the loving care of her Afghan family. Baby Doe's parents and siblings were killed in a U.S. raid in 2019 , and after a process by the previous Afghan government and the International Red Cross, which took into account the child's best interests, she was placed in the custody of her close relatives.

Mast and his family appealed to officials including Trump administration advisors, to interfere with Baby Doe's placement with her relatives. They ripped her from her family when the family arrived at Fort Pickett following the U.S. military withdrawal and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. His illegitimate adoption has since been overturned by a Virginia judge , but Baby Doe is still in his custody.

"We recognize that Joshua Mast's abduction of Baby Doe is not only an extension of the harm the U.S. has brought upon Afghans, but also reflective of a history as long as the United States itself of government-facilitated family separation. Baby Doe deserves to be with her family, and Joshua Mast should no longer be able to hold a government position," said Laila Ayub, Immigration Attorney and Co-Director of Project ANAR.

It is always in a child's best interests to be placed with her close relatives, in a home where she can grow with her culture, faith, and language. Mast and his family have robbed Baby Doe of time she will never get back in the care of her loving family. ANAR has launched a campaign and will continue to work alongside advocates to pressure the U.S. government to hold Mast accountable for perpetuating immense harm to Baby Doe and her family.

ANAR is an Afghan community immigration justice organization that offers legal services and education, and advocacy.

