Project Angel Heart Celebrates 30 Years Supporting Coloradans Facing Life-Threatening Illnesses

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Angel Heart, the Denver-based nonprofit that provides medically-tailored meals to Coloradans facing life-threatening illness, is celebrating its 30th birthday by raising funds to help further its mission and to ensure every client has a happy birthday. Colorado Governor Jared Polis recently proclaimed that Sept. 15, 2021, will be Project Angel Heart 30th Birthday Celebration Day.

Since 1991, Project Angel Heart has been preparing and delivering nutritious meals, free of charge, to Coloradans living with life-threatening illnesses. The first delivery ever made was lasagna provided to 12 people in Denver living with HIV/AIDS. Since then, the organization has expanded its services to provide medically-tailored meals to people with all types of life-threatening health conditions including cancer, kidney disease and most recently, COVID-19. Earlier this year, Project Angel Heart delivered its 8 millionth meal and expanded its service area to Boulder and Weld County.

"It is our mission and privilege to provide nutritious meals to our neighbors in need," said Owen Ryan, CEO of Project Angel Heart. "We couldn't have reached this moment without the thousands of Coloradans – volunteers, supporters and friends – who have dedicated themselves to our mission."

Every week, Project Angel Heart's professional chefs, volunteers and registered dietitian/nutritionist prepare more than ten thousand delicious meals from scratch and tailor them to meet the medical and dietary needs of those who are ill. As part of the birthday celebration, Project Angel Heart is raising funds to include birthday cakes in the deliveries to every one of their more than 3,000 clients.

In addition to delivering birthday cakes to clients, funds raised will help Project Angel Heart continue to prepare and deliver meals in the Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder metro areas.

In 2020, more than 6,100 volunteers prepared and delivered nearly 550,000 nutritious meals to nearly 3,700 critically ill neighbors in 18 counties in Colorado. By the end of 2021, Project Angel Heart will deliver more than 560,000 meals before the end of the year.

To learn more about Project Angel Heart, including how to volunteer or make a donation, visit ProjectAngelHeart.org or connect with @projectangelheart on Instagram and Facebook.

