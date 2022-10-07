Project Bike Tech Adds Experience, Passion to Board of Directors

FRISCO, Colo., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Bike Tech, the first high school bicycle education program of its kind, has named Jean-Pierre Salgado to its Board of Directors. The Director of Global Environment, Health and Safety for Oracle Corporation, Mr. Salgado brings a wealth of real-world business and problem-solving experience to his new position.

"I am delighted to join Project Bike Tech's Board of Directors," said Mr. Salgado. "I'm a great admirer of PBT's mission and what they've accomplished. I'm a lifelong bicycling enthusiast and a big believer in maximizing educational opportunities for our country's youth, and I intend to use my passion and experience to take PBT even further."

Born in Haiti of French-and-Portuguese-descended parents, Jean-Pierre Salgado moved with his family to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was in the first grade. He attended UC Berkeley, where he first met his wife of 30 years. While studying at Berkeley, he worked at the Lawrence Hall of Science for four years as a Physical Sciences and Astronomy instructor and enjoyed teaching and developing STEM-based coursework, experience that will serve him well in his new role with Project Bike Tech. Upon graduation from Cal, he continued his education, attended law school, and earned a master's degree in science, among other certifications. For the past 15 years (and currently), he has served as the Director of Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) for Oracle Corporation, where he and his team have been responsible for EHS policy, EHS governance, and the execution of EHS programs worldwide.

"We feel so lucky to have JP on board," said Project Bike Tech Executive Director Mercedes Ross. "Between his business acumen, passion for education and sterling character, he brings so much to our endeavors."

Among Mr. Salgado's responsibilities as a member of Project Bike Team's Board of Directors are raising awareness, fundraising and developing and implementing strategies to expand Project Bike Tech's footprint in North America.

ABOUT PROJECT BIKE TECH

Founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, Project Bike Tech developed the UC-accredited college-and-career-ready class, Bike Tech in School, that uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM elements to high school students. Bike Tech in School is a college-and-career-ready class that teaches students the necessary skills to work as a professional bicycle mechanic and provides a stepping stone to a multitude of cycling industry careers. The PBT curriculum also incorporates employment preparation activities, including resume writing, interview tactics, portfolio building, and workplace safety. Project Bike Tech is a thriving program that has successfully impacted more than 4,500 high school students in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia

Contact: Ken Conte

[email protected]

970.227.3588

SOURCE Project Bike Tech