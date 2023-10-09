Project Bike Tech Hires Jeff Donaldson as Executive Director to Lead Growth

Mercedes Ross Steps into National Development and Fundraising Director Role

FRISCO, Colo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough search and vetting process, Project Bike Tech has hired Jeff Donaldson as its new Executive Director. Mr. Donaldson replaces Mercedes Ross, who held the position for 8 years and is transitioning into a new role in senior leadership with PBT as its National Development and Fundraising Director.

"Welcome Jeff Donaldson, our visionary new Executive Director, steering Project Bike Tech toward a future where every pedal stroke powers transformation and empowerment." #NewLeadership #EmpowermentThroughBicycles

"Jeff is the perfect person to continue and expand what Project Bike Tech has done since its inception," said Channing Nuss, President of Project Bike Tech's Board of Directors. "We couldn't ask for a more or better qualified person to lead us forward. We are very grateful to Mercedes Ross, not only for her expert stewardship to this point, but also for her continued dedication and passion in our mission as the new National Development and Fundraising Director."

Mr. Donaldson is a 28-year bicycle industry veteran and uniquely qualified to navigate Project Bike Tech's ongoing growth trajectory. Jeff has a broad range of bicycle industry experience, having worked in retail, for industry suppliers, on professional racing teams, as a master mechanic and in bicycle education development. Before joining PBT, he was embedded in bicycle industry trade education as the School Director at Barnett Bicycle Institute and Quality Bicycle Products' U of Q Institute.

He has participated in developing Project Bike Tech's curriculum and in training PBT teachers, and his passion for all things bicycle related aligns perfectly with Project Bike Tech's educational and environmental mission. He believes the PBT program can play an integral part in defining the future of the bicycle industry, as well as many other STEM industries that PBT can introduce young people to.

"I'm very excited to join the team at Project Bike Tech," said Mr. Donaldson. "PBT's mission falls right in line with my values, and working alongside Mercedes to help the organization continue to grow is an exciting new professional chapter for me. I recognize the amazing investment of work and passion that Mercedes and the entire team has made to grow it into the positive force that it is now. I'm honored to have been chosen for this role, and I'm eager to start."

Mercedes Ross oversaw an incredible period of expansion for Project Bike Tech during her years as Executive Director. The organization went from eight schools in one state to 40 schools in 15 states under her deft leadership. Ms. Ross is thrilled to continue as a key member of the PBT staff leadership team and will be focusing on development and fundraising efforts henceforth.

"Jeff and I have worked together in the bike industry for over eight years," said Mercedes Ross. "I have no intention of leaving—I am committed to seeing PBT through its next phase, and I feel Jeff leading that charge is the right move. I've always been happiest promoting PBT to the world, visiting schools, raising awareness and money to move that mission forward—I'm an excellent wing woman. I feel that, as a team, we will take Project Bike Tech to the next level."

Project Bike Tech uses bicycles and bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach core academics, enhance lives, create career opportunities and inspire new generations to be passionate about bikes. The only program of its kind in the country, Bike Tech in School is an accredited high school elective that teaches key academic concepts, provides a stepping-stone to a multitude of professional careers and fosters a lifelong engagement with the outdoor recreation industry.

ABOUT PROJECT BIKE TECH

Founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, Project Bike Tech developed the UC-accredited college-and-career-ready class, Bike Tech in School, that uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM elements to high school students. Bike Tech in School is a college-and-career-ready class that teaches students the necessary skills to work as a professional bicycle mechanic and provides a stepping stone to a multitude of cycling industry careers. The PBT curriculum also incorporates employment preparation activities, including resume writing, interview tactics, portfolio building, and workplace safety. Project Bike Tech is a thriving program that has successfully impacted more than 5,000 high school students in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia. Visit Project Bike Tech at www.ProjectBikeTech.org

