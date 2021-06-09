Project Bike Tech in School Partners With Lightspeed to Make Graduates Workforce Ready

FRISCO, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Bike Tech, an educational organization for professional bicycle mechanic skills, is thrilled to announce a long-awaited collaboration with Lightspeed, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences.

A Project Bike Tech Student works on a Bike in a High School Classroom Students learn collaborative skills as well as other vital business skills. Lightspeed offers Project Bike Tech students valuable training on point-of-sales systems

"We are excited to have this amazing opportunity to introduce students to the point-of-sale system that many bike and outdoor retailers are using," said Project Bike Tech Executive Director Mercedes Ross. "Lightspeed will be an integral part of the Bike Tech in School classroom and curriculum moving forward."

The first bicycle education program of its kind, Project Bike Tech in School is an accredited high-school elective that uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) elements to students. Lightspeed powers complex independent businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platform in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides one-stop solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality, and golf industries, and is a leader in the bike retail space.

With the new integration of Lightspeed into the Project Bike Tech in School curriculum, students will participate in all phases of day-to-day operations that occur in retail environments. They will learn the array of functions Lightspeed provides businesses, including cash register operations, service order data entry, inventory organization and ordering, and myriad business and employee analytics. Project Bike Tech is collaborating with teachers, retailers and the team at Lightspeed to develop the most-comprehensive curriculum to make students workforce-ready and give them a competitive edge as they seek employment after graduation.

"Lightspeed believes in the direct relationship between commerce and community, and with this partnership we are excited to provide students with the tools to help shape their future within the bike industry," said Adam Hussein, Senior Partner Development Manager at Lightspeed. "Along with Project Bike Tech we hope to enable a new generation of young entrepreneurs to acquire a valuable set of skills to kick off their careers in one of the largest growing industries."

ABOUT PROJECT BIKE TECH

Founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, Project Bike Tech developed the UC-accredited college-and-career-ready class, Bike Tech in School, that uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM elements to high school students. Bike Tech in School is a college-and-career-ready class that teaches students the necessary skills to work as a professional bicycle mechanic and provides a stepping stone to a multitude of cycling industry careers. The PBT curriculum also incorporates employment preparation activities, including resume writing, interview tactics, portfolio building, and workplace safety. Project Bike Tech is a thriving program that has successfully impacted more than 3,000 high school students in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.

