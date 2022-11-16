Project Bike Tech Marks Implementation of Another New Classroom with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

AZTEC, N.M., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Bike Tech held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest classroom at Aztec High School in Aztec, NM. Utilizing grant money from the Catena Foundation, this marks the fifth classroom implemented in PBT's Southwest Region in the past year and a half. Home to a diverse student body, Aztec High School is part of the Aztec Municipal School District, which serves the city of Aztec in San Juan County, New Mexico.

L to R Milo McMinn, Director of CTE for Aztec High School, Catherine Olson, College Career Counselor Aztec Highschool, Randy Bitsue, Project Bike Tech Southwest Regional Liaison Project Bike Tech Aztec High School Classroom

"This is a great opportunity for our students," said Warman Hall, Principal of Aztec High School. "Bicycle mechanics is fun and practical, and the skills taught in PBT classrooms translate to the real world in terms of employment skill and career opportunities."

Aztec, NM, is a diversified community of around 6,500 people, which includes large Latino and American Indian populations. Geographic isolation and lack of resources are some of the hardships small communities like Aztec have to overcome, and Project Bike Tech has a proven track record of providing a clear pathway to career success right out of high school and serving as a gateway for further study in STEM, business, entrepreneurship and the outdoor industry.

"It was great to see so many of the Aztec community show up to support Project Bike Tech at the ribbon cutting. Project Bike Tech is another bicycle related outlet for youth that positively impacts the community as a whole," said Randy Bitsue, Project Bike Tech Southwest Community Liaison.

The first high school bicycle education program of its kind, Project Bike Tech in School is an accredited high-school elective that uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) elements to students. The program provides over 200 hours of intensive classroom instruction. PBT currently has 19 active classrooms in seven states and is expanding fast.

Project Bike Tech's proprietary curriculum is classified under the Transportation Sector of Career Technical Education as an Introduction to Systems Diagnostics, Service and Repair, as well as a Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation career pathway in high schools around the nation. Project Bike Tech also incorporates career-building skills and techniques as a component of their class, so students leave the program knowing the basics of portfolio building, resume writing and interview tactics. Participants receive two certificates, one in career tech endorsed by CTE, and the other as an entry-level bicycle mechanic/assembler endorsed by the bicycle industry.

"I can't wait to get my kids started in this," said Robert Anderson, who will be teaching in Aztec High's Project Bike Tech classroom. "This is the type of learning that has broad appeal across demographics, and I think it will have a positive impact on our kids long after high school."

ABOUT PROJECT BIKE TECH

Founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, Project Bike Tech developed the UC-accredited college-and-career-ready class, Bike Tech in School, that uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM elements to high school students. Bike Tech in School is a college-and-career-ready class that teaches students the necessary skills to work as a professional bicycle mechanic and provides a stepping stone to a multitude of cycling industry careers. The PBT curriculum also incorporates employment preparation activities, including resume writing, interview tactics, portfolio building, and workplace safety. Project Bike Tech is a thriving program that has successfully impacted more than 5,000 high school students in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia. You can see more at www.ProjectBikeTech.org

Contact:

Ken Conte

[email protected]

970.227.3588

SOURCE Project Bike Tech