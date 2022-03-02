Project Bike Tech Names New Board Chairman, Honors Previous President

FRISCO, Colo., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Bike Tech, the first high school bicycle education program of its kind, has named Channing Nuss as its new Chairman of the Board after the sudden passing of the previous Chairman and President, Tim Patterson. Mr. Nuss, who has been with the organization for several years, will assume his new duties immediately.

"I'm not going to lie—Tim's passing shocked us all and put us on our heels for a minute," said Project Bike Tech Executive Director, Mercedes Ross. "Tim's leadership was exemplary, and he was beloved by all, so it was a serious jolt to the whole organization. But Channing is the perfect person to take up Tim's mantle and lead us forward."

Channing Nuss has over 25 years of extensive government and business management experience, as well as senior-level consulting expertise in strategic planning, marketing, and communications with a broad array of Fortune 500 companies and start-ups. His government management career was highlighted by his service in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Deputy Staff Director for the Committee on House Administration, and Director of House Operations. This role encompassed oversight of all operational aspects of running the U.S. House, including technology, communications, business operations, and security. He currently serves as Director of Corporate Affairs for Transcend Packaging, a global leader in sustainable packaging.

"I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the Chairman of the Project Bike Tech Board of Directors," said Mr. Nuss. "Project Bike Tech is an innovative platform to teach young people marketable training and skills, as well as introducing them to concepts involving science and engineering, and mathematics. I look forward to working with our organization's broad network of corporate supporters from across the bicycle industry, our outstanding educators and academic leaders, and our grassroots team across the country to help advance our educational mission. Project Bike Tech's use of hands on, experiential learning is the perfect platform to engage all levels of students and help establish a lifelong relationship with cycling and sustainability. I plan to bring all of my experience in both business and government to bear when leading this organization to excel, expand, and meet its potential."

Mr. Nuss will hit the ground running, because Project Bike Tech is adding eight new classrooms for the 2021–22 school year, four of them in new states: Pennsylvania, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Florida. This brings the total number of states in which Project Bike Tech operates to eleven.

ABOUT PROJECT BIKE TECH

Founded in 2007, in Santa Cruz, California, Project Bike Tech developed the UC-accredited college-and-career-ready class, Bike Tech in School, that uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) elements to high school students. Bike Tech in School is a college-and-career-ready class that teaches students the necessary skills to work as a professional bicycle mechanic, and provides a stepping stone to a multitude of cycling industry careers, including engineering, fabrication, marketing, filmmaking, graphic art, sales, and writing for publications. The Project Bike Tech curriculum also incorporates employment preparation activities, including resume writing, interview tactics, portfolio building, and workplace safety. As the only program of its kind in the United States, the proprietary curriculum of Project Bike Tech is currently classified under the Transportation Sector of Career Technical Education as an Introduction to Systems Diagnostics, Service, and Repair. Project Bike Tech is a thriving program that has successfully impacted more than 3,000 high school students in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

