Project Blue Elf takes a new turn as BBVA Compass celebrates the holidays

"It's been an impactful five years of Project Blue Elf, and we felt it was time to realign our holiday efforts with the bank's commitment to financial education," said BBVA Compass Foundation President Reymundo Ocañas. "These families have been working hard to improve their financial knowledge and take advantage of opportunities. The holidays are the perfect time for us to highlight their accomplishments and reward their hard work and dedication."

For the project's 2018 campaign, the bank piloted a new program hinged on community holiday parties co-hosted by nonprofit organizations participating in BBVA Compass' Center for Financial Education Community Workshops Pilot Program, featuring snacks, sweets, and a cookie decorating station for the children. After a brief greeting from local bank leadership, a selected family was gifted a much-needed big-ticket gift ranging from a washer and dryer set to children's bedroom furniture. BBVA Compass rounded out each gift with an additional $500 gift card for the family.

No one left the event empty handed, though. Community partners received a total of $30,000 in donations to honor their efforts to deliver financial capabilities and help create opportunities for their clients. In addition, each guest received a gift bag containing holiday treats such as chocolate and caramel corn, cookies, a tin of hot chocolate and other holiday items.

"This year's Project Blue Elf events were a completely different experience for our volunteers," said Ocañas. "The toy giveaways from past years were always fun, but this year's events were so meaningful and impactful. They really were an unforgettable opportunity for all of us."

Project Blue Elf events hosted more than 350 families across the bank's footprint, in Birmingham, Ala.; Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth and McAllen, Texas; Jacksonville, Fla., Denver, Colo.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Stockton, Calif.

