Project Canary Secures Portfolio of U.S. Patents, Strengthening its Operational Intelligence Platform

Fusing SCADA with emissions data to improve detection confidence and reduce LDAR & monitoring costs

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Canary, the leading provider of emissions management solutions for the energy industry, today announced a milestone in its intellectual property portfolio: a set of six issued U.S. patents that protect methods and systems for minimizing fixed monitoring and optimizing measurement programs while preserving detection performance. These patents reinforce Project Canary's operational intelligence platform and its ability to turn mixed measurements into prioritized field actions and regulatory reporting.

Project Canary now offers an AI-ready platform for a unified operational workflow for methane.

Project Canary's patented technology uses high-frequency measurement data to train models that detect emissions signals from existing SCADA systems. This reduces false emissions alerts, enhances root cause analysis, and minimizes the need for extensive measurement hardware in certain cases, leading to lower costs, fewer operational issues, clearer signal detection, and stronger evidence of actual emissions.

By integrating with existing SCADA and field systems, Project Canary eliminates duplicate sensors and surveys, allowing operators to rely on fewer devices and reduce service trips while still achieving detection goals. This method converts mixed signals into prioritized actions, enabling field teams to resolve critical issues more quickly, simplify documentation, and maintain audit readiness across multiple sites. It can be scaled across the entire fleet, allowing programs to adjust as operations and budgets shift.

"Over the past 24 months, we've diligently built an operational intelligence platform that turns mixed signals into prioritized actions," said Will Foiles, Chief Executive Officer of Project Canary. "These patents enable customers to resolve issues faster, prevent duplicate effort and manage risk with confidence. They protect the way we apply inference modeling to SCADA data and optimize measurement programs across sites."

The patient portfolio includes six issued U.S. patents, with additional filings pending, that address the minimization and optimization of fixed monitoring networks by combining sensor parameters with operational data. Integrated across Project Canary's platform, these patents:

Enable Canary SENSE® to turn mixed measurements into clear, prioritized actions.



to turn mixed measurements into clear, prioritized actions. Automate LDAR App workflows end-to-end—from scheduling through verification.



workflows end-to-end—from scheduling through verification. Strengthen Canary Carbon Portal® with more accurate inventories and regulatory-ready reporting.

Customers are seeing benefits like predictive maintenance, quicker root-cause analysis, fewer product-loss events, and clear progress toward emission reduction targets. This expands on the company's recent update, which highlighted the growing use of Project Canary's operational intelligence platform and the move from disconnected measurements to a unified, action-driven workflow. The patents protect the optimization methods that reduce duplicated efforts and ensure actions are focused where they are most needed.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is an operational intelligence company focused on energy infrastructure. Its platform converts data from multiple sources into actionable insights that enhance reliability, safety, and environmental standards, including methane management, while streamlining reporting and compliance. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

SOURCE Project Canary