Project ChildSafe Announces New Donation Page Ahead of Giving Tuesday

This year marks the 20th year for the Project ChildSafe program, the leading voice in genuine gun safety education. To recognize this milestone, Project ChildSafe is asking supporters to consider monthly giving to help achieve the collective goal of reducing firearms accidents and misuse.

Project ChildSafe helps create a culture of firearms safety for everyone, gun owners and non-gun owners alike, because safety is everyone's responsibility. Securely storing firearms when not is use is the number one way to help prevent accidents, theft and misuse, including suicide. Safe storage works: Fatal firearms accidents have declined by 50 percent in the last 20 years and represent less than 1 percent of fatal accidents from all causes.

"Over the past two decades, the notable impact of Project ChildSafe helping to save lives was made possible through the generous support from many in the firearms community – from individuals to organizations – and we are pleased to be able to provide a new way for partners to continue to give," said NSSF President Joe Bartozzi.

Supporters who commit to giving $20 per month (in recognition of Project ChildSafe's 20-year anniversary) will join the Partners in Safety Club. Your support is needed to help Project ChildSafe reach its goal of 2,020 new Partners in Safety. Join "the club" today to ensure an ongoing culture of safety.

Singular and monthly donations are made to the Project ChildSafe Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that helps support the NSSF Project ChildSafe program. Donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law.

More information about Project ChildSafe can be found at projectchildsafe.org.

About NSSF: The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

SOURCE National Shooting Sports Foundation

Related Links

nssf.org

