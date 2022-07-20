Project Development Veteran Dan Venuti Joins Wind and Solar Developer PivotGen

Long-Time Renewable Developer Will Lead Firm's Repowering Efforts

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotGen , formerly Pivot Power Management, a renewable energy development and repowering company, announced today that long time energy project development director Dan Venuti has joined the company as Vice President of Development.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Venuti has led teams responsible for the development and origination of over 3 GW of wind and solar projects including 1.6 GW of wind repowerings, deploying roughly $3bn of capital across multiple markets.

At PivotGen, Mr. Venuti will lead the development of the company's repowering vertical, calling upon his wealth of expertise and relationships across the space. Prior to joining PivotGen, Mr. Venuti was a Director at NextEra Energy, with responsibilities including origination and early-stage development. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership positions at NextEra Energy Resources and Florida Power and Light with a focus on commercial origination and multi-technology renewable development. Prior to his time at Nextera, Mr. Venuti held various finance, strategy and development roles at both ExxonMobil and the 7-Eleven Corporation.

"Following the recent launch of our repowering partnership, we are excited to welcome Dan to drive this key area of our business," said Tim Rosenzweig, PivotGen's Chief Executive Officer.

PivotGen recently announced a partnership with the Ayala Corporation and UPC Solar & Wind Investments LLC to acquire US wind projects with the purpose of extending the lives of those projects through repowering.

"I'm really excited about the opportunities ahead of us at PivotGen. With a strong financial commitment and a sound investment thesis, I expect great things lie ahead," said Mr. Venuti. "The company's commitment to a clean energy future through investments in existing asset infrastructure is appealing and unique in the space. I'm looking forward to help grow this important initiative."

