Project Dynamo Continues to Assist Afghan Evacuation

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two weeks after standing up operations, Project Dynamo continues to support the evacuation efforts of Americans, Afghans, and others from forward positions in and around Afghanistan. Project Dynamo positioned itself north of Afghanistan in anticipation of the violence and chaos following the closure of Kabul Airport, and has since been successful in supporting the evacuation of vulnerable people and their families through any legal means available.

On the establishment and initial successes of Project Dynamo, co-founder Bryan Stern said, "We could not simply standby and be spectators to this crisis. As Americans and servicemembers, we must keep our word and honor the promise we made to all those who supported us during our tours in Afghanistan. I was always taught to not leave a man behind. With the outpouring of generous support from our amazing donors, no evacuee has – or will – pay a single dime to Project Dynamo to evacuate Afghanistan because there is no price for loyalty."

Through their website www.projectdynamo.org, the organization has received over 20,000 requests from individuals seeking assistance to flee Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Each of those entries have different statuses surrounding visa applications and approvals ranging from passport-holding American Citizens to Afghan Citizens just starting the long and complex Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process.

From Tajikistan, co-founder Matthew Herring said, "The diplomatic constraints in moving people into a third country for visa processing make the effort terrifically more complex than it appears from afar. As patriots we are compelled to respond to this crisis. We are here to supplement and assist and never impede. Our group, and other groups like ours, must not make any commitments that conflict with the US State Department or US law."

Originally a self-funded effort, Project Dynamo has been supported by over 10,000 individual donors as of September 7. The Project's US based operations are supported by hard working volunteers including Jen Wilson, Deb Salahor, and others who are the backbone of Project Dynamo volunteering their time. The diverse Project Dynamo team has assisted the escape of thousands of evacuees starting during the HKIA airlift and continued through Mazar-I-Sharif. Project Dynamo has contracted aircraft poised for further evacuations as soon flight operations resume with the reopening of Kabul and Mazar-I-Sharif airports. Visit www.projectdynamo.org to donate.

About Project Dynamo: Project Dynamo is a filed 501(c)(3) non-profit organization directed by Bryan Stern, Matthew Herring, Stan Bunner, and Sean Patrick. Bryan Stern is a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, leading Project Dynamo in his civilian capacity. Bryan is also the President of John Paul Jones Consulting International LLC. He is a Purple Heart recipient and was one of the first military first responders at Ground Zero in New York on the morning of September 11, 2001. Matthew Herring is the CEO of Ultra Defense Corp and Liberty Aviation International, both Tampa, Florida based corporations. Stan Bunner is a multi-tour combat veteran of the Global War on Terror and the principal of his own law firm in Naples, Florida.

SOURCE Project Dynamo

