Project EverGreen Announces June 23-29, 2024, is National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week

CLEVELAND, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Military families often face unique challenges, including frequent relocations, long deployments, and the stress of having a loved one in service.

Volunteering to help care for their lawns and yards provides tangible support, shows appreciation for their sacrifices, eases some of their burdens and creates heathier neighborhood green spaces. That is what Project EverGreen's GreenCare for Troops program has done for military families across the United States since 2006.

To raise the profile of the valuable work thousands of GreenCare for Troops volunteers provide to military families, Project EverGreen recognizes June 23-29, 2024, as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week.

Now in its 18th year, GreenCare for Troops has provided an estimated $20 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to nearly 12,000 military families in need across the country. And the need continues. In the last year, the GreenCare for Troops program has seen a 13 percent increase in requests from military families for services.

"GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients," says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. "Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service that relieves a burden for military families, but they are also sustaining a healthy, safe lawn and yard for kids to play and families to unwind in at the end of a stressful day."

The impact on military families receiving services provided through the GreenCare for Troops program is immediate and meaningful.

"Please know this service you provide is so much bigger than I can ever say. This means the absolute world to me," said Lori Donaldson, a military spouse and GreenCare for Troops service recipient.

When they register for GreenCare for Troops volunteers are generously providing the following benefits to the families of deployed military personnel:

Promotes environmentally healthier and safe green spaces

Encourages outdoor activities

Enhances mental health and well-being

Builds community

Provides stability and peace of mind

Improves property value and curb appeal

Demonstrates appreciation and gratitude

For more information on how to register to become a GreenCare for Troops volunteer, call 888.611.2955 or visit Project EverGreen.

