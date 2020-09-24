Project Finance Startup Unety Partners With ecoAmerica to Save 16 Million Metric Tons of CO2

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unety, a novel platform that democratizes financing to upgrade commercial buildings, today announced the launch of a nationwide partnership with ecoAmerica, one of America's largest environmental non-profits serving several sectors including the faith community. As the technology backbone for ecoAmerica's Blessed Tomorrow program, a nationwide initiative that helps faith denominations and their 87,000 houses of worship to lead on climate and reduce their carbon footprint, the Unety platform will make it easy for member organizations to achieve their environmental commitments, upgrade their buildings for future generations, and better leverage their properties to survive these hard times.

Unety is a SaaS-enabled marketplace, utilizing AI to automate project development by intelligently guiding projects to thousands of qualified project-delivery professionals and billions of dollars of project funding. Driven by a proprietary data engine that instantly identifies, qualifies, and connects contractors and capital providers to property owners and projects, Unety makes it possible for even the smallest business to gain affordable access to clean energy solutions.

In partnership with Blessed Tomorrow, Unety will bring the necessary technical and financial resources to houses of worship across the country, enabling them to save energy costs, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance cash flows. With the Unety platform, Blessed Tomorrow's houses of worship will be able to instantly plan projects, shop for vendors, and access one of the largest networks of its kind in the U.S.

"By combining recent innovations in project finance and newly available datasets with our AI platform, Unety empowers commercial property owners of any size and type with the most advanced techniques and tools in real estate project development," said Unety's Founder, Parker White. "Putting this power into the hands of those that need it most has been our driving force since our beginning. And no organization embodies that inspiration better than ecoAmerica."

The program is designed to make a global impact. If 80% of ecoAmerica's houses of worship achieve a 30% carbon reduction that is typical through the Unety platform, then the program will have generated more than $1B of clean energy projects, saved over $1.3B in energy costs, and mitigated 16 million metric tons, the equivalent of planting a forest larger than the state of West Virginia.

"We are proud to partner with Unety to bring transformative resources to our faith partners, to help them lead on climate and support their communities during a time in which it is needed most. We are confident that our program will help partners strengthen the efficiency and sustainability of their sanctuaries, with welcomed new avenues of financing," said Executive Director of ecoAmerica, Meighen Speiser.

About Unety

ecoAmerica expands climate leadership beyond traditional environmental circles. The organization is building a diverse network of major institutions and thought leaders in five sectors – faith, health, communities, higher education, and business – who have the power to inspire tens of millions of Americans on climate change, in counties and communities nationwide including our heartland.

Blessed Tomorrow is a program of ecoAmerica and a coalition built by people of faith, for people of faith, offering ideas, tools, and language to act on climate change that are familiar and compelling. Faith leaders work with us to reach 100% clean energy, prepare for a changing climate, and engage communities while maintaining their distinct voices.

