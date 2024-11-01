Project Green Schools and Brockton High School Awarded $900k to Advance Electric Vehicle Education, Provide EV Technician Training

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Green Schools (PGS) is proud to announce its involvement in a groundbreaking new initiative aimed at advancing clean energy education and career training at Brockton High School. Supported by a grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, the initiative will advance electric vehicle education as part of the school's new Clean Automotive Technology Center of Excellence, a collaborative program between Brockton High School, Project Green Schools, ACDC, DeVivo Companies, and others.

The Clean Automotive Technology Center of Excellence (CATCE) will serve as an educational hub, offering students hands-on learning in cutting-edge electric bus technologies and sustainable transportation. The program will include mentorship opportunities, industry partnerships, and projects that directly engage students with real-world applications.

"Project Green Schools is thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort to drive the future of clean transportation," said Robin Sidman, Executive Director of Project Green Schools.

As schools and communities shift toward greener solutions, this program will provide students with the skills and knowledge to become leaders in the clean automotive industry, focusing on electric buses, which are vital to reducing emissions in school transportation.

Through this landmark collaboration, PGS will provide educational support, curriculum development, and leadership opportunities for students to deepen their understanding of sustainability and clean energy. The program will serve as a model for future education initiatives, showcasing the potential for schools to lead in clean energy transitions.

Rising demand for electric vehicles to support the clean energy transition has resulted in a growing market for jobs in the electric vehicle industry in the United States, with the job market for skilled EV technicians expected to see a significant surge.

"By educating students on electric bus technology through Brockton High School's Clean Automotive Technology Center of Excellence, we are not only equipping them for careers in a rapidly evolving industry but also empowering them to be part of the solution to our environmental challenges," added Sidman.

About Project Green Schools

Project Green Schools is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing the next generation of environmental leaders through education, project-based learning, and community service. Project Green Schools is finding and supporting tomorrow's environmental leaders today. Learn more at projectgreenschools.org and follow @projectgreenschools on Facebook and Instagram.

