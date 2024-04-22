Project Green Schools Reveals Winners of the 2024 Green Difference Awards

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Green Schools is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Green Difference Awards. These exceptional individuals and organizations are being honored for exemplary leadership in energy, environment, and climate, and for inspiring others to take action toward a healthier and more sustainable planet.

The winners will be honored at the 16th Annual Green Difference Awards ceremony hosted at the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C., in May.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Jennifer Seydel, Executive Director

Green Schools National Network

Iowa City, Iowa

Linda Cabot, Founder & President

Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs

Billerica, Massachusetts

PROJECT GREEN SCHOOLS BOARD AWARD

Michael Isenberg

Providence, Rhode Island

NATIONAL AWARDS

Florida

Anglers of Tomorrow

Yashwin Adusumilli, Founder & President

FAU High School

Parkland, Florida

Illinois

GreenBliss: AI-Infused Vertical Gardens & Smoothie Hub for Student Vitality

Jennifer Garetto, Middle School Science Teacher

The Avery Coonley School

Downers Grove, Illinois

Louisiana

The Indigenous Plant Project

Arjun Desai

Shreveport, Louisiana

Massachusetts

Chris Sullivan, Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator

City DPW

Lowell, Massachusetts

Michigan

Stewards Sustainability Leadership Institute 4-H Club

Vishal Swamy, Founder and Chair

Novi, Michigan

New Jersey

Endangered Species Coloring Book

GLC Student Green Team

George L. Catrambone School - Long Branch Public Schools

Long Branch, New Jersey

A Sustainable Future

Carolyn He

Morris Hills High School

Rockaway, New Jersey

New York

Soil2Salad Food Security Initiative

Landon DAgate

Long Island Cares

Hauppauge, New York

Robert Ross

Oyster Bay High School

Mill Neck, New York

Rhode Island

The Compass School Farm

Brandee Lapisky, Director

The Compass School

Kingston, Rhode Island

Texas

Preserve the Prairie

Diya Balagopal, President of Nature's Nurturers Club (NGSS)

Frisco, Texas

Washington

Teen Coalition 4 Climate

Ivy Liu, Executive Director

Seattle, Washington

Washington, D.C.

American Climate Corps

Biden-Harris Administration

Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Program: National Environmental Youth Advisory Council

Office of State and Community Energy Programs

U.S. Department of Energy Program: Renew America's Schools

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Nepal

Student Clubs for a Sustainable Future

Maggie Doyne & Tope Malla, Co-Founders

Kopila Valley School

Philippines

Luntiang Pamana Project

Alejandra Endrina, Project Coordinator

Panabo City Senior High School

Taiwan

Sustainable School Campus

Albert Wang, Principal

Mingdao High School

