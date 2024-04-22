Project Green Schools Reveals Winners of the 2024 Green Difference Awards
Apr 22, 2024, 13:07 ET
BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Green Schools is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Green Difference Awards. These exceptional individuals and organizations are being honored for exemplary leadership in energy, environment, and climate, and for inspiring others to take action toward a healthier and more sustainable planet.
The winners will be honored at the 16th Annual Green Difference Awards ceremony hosted at the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C., in May.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Jennifer Seydel, Executive Director
Green Schools National Network
Iowa City, Iowa
Linda Cabot, Founder & President
Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs
Billerica, Massachusetts
PROJECT GREEN SCHOOLS BOARD AWARD
Michael Isenberg
Providence, Rhode Island
NATIONAL AWARDS
Florida
Anglers of Tomorrow
Yashwin Adusumilli, Founder & President
FAU High School
Parkland, Florida
Illinois
GreenBliss: AI-Infused Vertical Gardens & Smoothie Hub for Student Vitality
Jennifer Garetto, Middle School Science Teacher
The Avery Coonley School
Downers Grove, Illinois
Louisiana
The Indigenous Plant Project
Arjun Desai
Shreveport, Louisiana
Massachusetts
Chris Sullivan, Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator
City DPW
Lowell, Massachusetts
Michigan
Stewards Sustainability Leadership Institute 4-H Club
Vishal Swamy, Founder and Chair
Novi, Michigan
New Jersey
Endangered Species Coloring Book
GLC Student Green Team
George L. Catrambone School - Long Branch Public Schools
Long Branch, New Jersey
A Sustainable Future
Carolyn He
Morris Hills High School
Rockaway, New Jersey
New York
Soil2Salad Food Security Initiative
Landon DAgate
Long Island Cares
Hauppauge, New York
Robert Ross
Oyster Bay High School
Mill Neck, New York
Rhode Island
The Compass School Farm
Brandee Lapisky, Director
The Compass School
Kingston, Rhode Island
Texas
Preserve the Prairie
Diya Balagopal, President of Nature's Nurturers Club (NGSS)
Frisco, Texas
Washington
Teen Coalition 4 Climate
Ivy Liu, Executive Director
Seattle, Washington
Washington, D.C.
American Climate Corps
Biden-Harris Administration
Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Program: National Environmental Youth Advisory Council
Office of State and Community Energy Programs
U.S. Department of Energy Program: Renew America's Schools
INTERNATIONAL AWARDS
Nepal
Student Clubs for a Sustainable Future
Maggie Doyne & Tope Malla, Co-Founders
Kopila Valley School
Philippines
Luntiang Pamana Project
Alejandra Endrina, Project Coordinator
Panabo City Senior High School
Taiwan
Sustainable School Campus
Albert Wang, Principal
Mingdao High School
About Project Green Schools
Project Green Schools is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing the next generation of environmental leaders.
