Project Green Schools Reveals Winners of the 2024 Green Difference Awards

Project Green Schools

Apr 22, 2024, 13:07 ET

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Green Schools is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Green Difference Awards. These exceptional individuals and organizations are being honored for exemplary leadership in energy, environment, and climate, and for inspiring others to take action toward a healthier and more sustainable planet.

The winners will be honored at the 16th Annual Green Difference Awards ceremony hosted at the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C., in May.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 

Jennifer Seydel, Executive Director
Green Schools National Network
Iowa City, Iowa

Linda Cabot, Founder & President
Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs
Billerica, Massachusetts

PROJECT GREEN SCHOOLS BOARD AWARD

Michael Isenberg
Providence, Rhode Island

NATIONAL AWARDS

Florida

Anglers of Tomorrow
Yashwin Adusumilli, Founder & President
FAU High School
Parkland, Florida

Illinois

GreenBliss: AI-Infused Vertical Gardens & Smoothie Hub for Student Vitality
Jennifer Garetto, Middle School Science Teacher
The Avery Coonley School
Downers Grove, Illinois

Louisiana

The Indigenous Plant Project
Arjun Desai
Shreveport, Louisiana

Massachusetts

Chris Sullivan, Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator
City DPW
Lowell, Massachusetts

Michigan

Stewards Sustainability Leadership Institute 4-H Club
Vishal Swamy, Founder and Chair
Novi, Michigan

New Jersey

Endangered Species Coloring Book
GLC Student Green Team
George L. Catrambone School - Long Branch Public Schools
Long Branch, New Jersey

A Sustainable Future
Carolyn He
Morris Hills High School
Rockaway, New Jersey

New York

Soil2Salad Food Security Initiative
Landon DAgate
Long Island Cares
Hauppauge, New York

Robert Ross
Oyster Bay High School
Mill Neck, New York

Rhode Island

The Compass School Farm
Brandee Lapisky, Director
The Compass School
Kingston, Rhode Island

Texas

Preserve the Prairie
Diya Balagopal, President of Nature's Nurturers Club (NGSS)
Frisco, Texas

Washington

Teen Coalition 4 Climate
Ivy Liu, Executive Director
Seattle, Washington

Washington, D.C.

American Climate Corps
Biden-Harris Administration

Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Program: National Environmental Youth Advisory Council

Office of State and Community Energy Programs
U.S. Department of Energy Program: Renew America's Schools

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Nepal

Student Clubs for a Sustainable Future
Maggie Doyne & Tope Malla, Co-Founders
Kopila Valley School

Philippines

Luntiang Pamana Project
Alejandra Endrina, Project Coordinator
Panabo City Senior High School

Taiwan

Sustainable School Campus
Albert Wang, Principal
Mingdao High School

About Project Green Schools
Project Green Schools is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing the next generation of environmental leaders.

Lisa Lazarczyk                                                  
[email protected]

SOURCE Project Green Schools

