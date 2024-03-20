Project Green Schools Unveils Finalists for $10,000 Outdoor Classroom Challenge

Program Empowers Schools to Create Innovative Spaces for Outdoor Learning

BOSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The top five finalists have been chosen for Project Green Schools' 2024 Outdoor Classroom Challenge, a competition challenging schools to develop and implement a meaningful outdoor classroom and learning space.

"The Outdoor Classroom Challenge started with a letter in the mail in 2022 to support a Project Green Schools student project. Inspired, we started the challenge to encourage creativity, learning and environmental leadership," said Michael Isenberg, Vice President at Chex Finer Foods, Project Green Schools Board Member, and Co-Founder of the Outdoor Classroom Challenge.

This year, Project Green Schools received outstanding applications from schools worldwide looking to foster engagement and expand learning beyond a traditional classroom setting.

The top five finalists for the 2024 Outdoor Classroom Challenge are:

German International School ( White Plains, NY )

( ) Kickemuit Middle School ( Warren, RI )

( ) Panabo City Senior High (Panabo City, Philippines )

(Panabo City, ) River Valley Charter School ( Newburyport, MA )

( ) The Compass School ( Kingston, RI )

All finalists will receive special recognition at Project Green Schools' annual Green Difference Awards ceremony in May in Washington, D.C.

Now in its third year, the Outdoor Classroom Challenge has awarded $27,500 to empower schools to create outdoor spaces that enhance learning and connect students with nature. Due to high demand, Project Green Schools expanded the program and began accepting applications from the international community.

"Recent research has shown that outdoor education is a powerful tool for schools, providing hands-on and experiential learning opportunities," said Robin Sidman, Executive Director of Project Green Schools. "Outdoor learning offers a wealth of benefits for students, from improving physical and mental health to boosting concentration and school performance."

The winner of the 2024 Challenge will receive a Grand Prize of $10,000. Second-place and third-place prizes will also be awarded, in the amount of $6,500 and $3,500, respectively. Project Green Schools will announce the winners on March 29th.

Applications for the 2025 Outdoor Classroom Challenge will open in November 2024.

About Project Green Schools

Project Green Schools is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to developing the next generation of environmental leaders through education, project-based learning, and community service. Project Green Schools is finding and supporting tomorrow's environmental leaders today.

MEDIA CONTACT:

LAZ PR

Lisa Lazarczyk

[email protected] or 617.838.7327

SOURCE Project Green Schools