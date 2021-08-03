Project Hive Pet Company Announces Launch of its USA Made Dog Toy, Treat Company to Help Save the Bees! Tweet this

Jim Schifman, with his wife Melissa Rappaport Schifman, founded Project Hive Pet Company as a way to help save our home planet. They are committed to living environmentally sustainable lives and to saving one of our planet's most critical species: bees. Project Hive Pet Company helps improve the quality of life for humans, pets and bees. The company is currently working toward Climate Neutral and B Corp certifications.

"Here at Project Hive Pet Company, we like to say, let's make our planet thrive–one happy dog and countless bees at a time," said co-founder Jim Schifman.

Currently, bees pollinate about a third of the food supply and increase crop value by more than $15 billion. Each purchase of Project Hive Pet Company's products directly establishes healthy wildflower habitat for the declining bee population. Project Hive Pet Company's goal is to establish more than 1,000 acres of healthy wildflower habitat within five years.

These environmentally friendly, woof-worthy™ dog toys and treats are available on Project Hive Pet Company , Amazon , Chewy.com, PetSmart.com and select PetSmart stores.

About Project Hive Pet Company

Project Hive Pet Company sells interactive dog toys and treats with a mission to save the bees. Created to use business as a force for good, Project Hive Pet Company has committed to manufacturing in the USA, using Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients and sustainable materials. Every purchase helps to save the bees by planting wildflowers—restoring healthy habitat for the declining bee population. Want to do something buzzworthy? Join us in helping make our planet thrive—one happy dog and countless bees at a time. For more information, visit www.projecthivepetcompany.com .

