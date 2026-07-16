Project H.O.O.D. Hosts Aviation/Aerospace Career Event for South Side Students on Friday

-- Barrington Irving, The Flying Classroom CEO, keynotes at American Dream Tour --

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Young adults on Chicago's South Side will get front-row seats Friday to learn about careers in aviation when the American Dream Tour comes to Project H.O.O.D., 6620 S. Martin Luther King Drive. Members of the news media are encouraged to attend.

Sponsored and hosted by Orchard Drive, LLC, the American Dream Tour will offer students the chance to speak with aviation and aerospace professionals in small groups and one-on-one conversations. The professionals will discuss education and career paths, hurdles and successes, and share first-hand perspectives on current opportunities in the field.

"The American Dream Tour gives students real-life examples and ideas of how to align their passions with in-demand jobs and careers," says Tom Flavin, president of Orchard Drive. Students focused on sports, he explains, learn that every college and professional sports team relies on professional pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers. Someone whose hobby is baking might consider the role of food service in aviation and space travel, while a hopeful veterinarian could learn how professionals with aviation experience play a major part in the transportation of animals.

Speakers

Highlighting the event will be presentations from four noted industry professionals:

Elgie Rena Neely, Assistant Commissioner – Workforce Development, City of Chicago

Louis Freeman, member, board of directors for Tuskegee NEXT; retired Southwest Airlines captain

Douglas Byrd, aerobatic pilot and professional musician

Captain Barrington Irving, Jr., keynote speaker. Iriving is the founder and CEO of The Flying Classroom, offering a K-12 integrative STEM+ supplemental curriculum to educate and connect young professionals to STEM+ and aviation careers.

Agenda: Friday, July 17

7:30-8:30 a.m.: Mentors' networking coffee and conversation

8:30-9:30 a.m.: Keynote presentation

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Breakout sessions

Project H.O.O.D.

This is the fourth year in a row that the American Dream Tour will take place at Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), 6620 S. Martin Luther King Drive. Project H.O.O.D. is a community-rooted nonprofit investing in Woodlawn & Chicago's South Side through violence prevention, workforce development, health and wellness, youth programming and re-entry services.

Interested in attending?

The American Dream Tour is open to students, members of the media, and professionals in the aerospace and aviation industry (commercial, drone, helicopter, agricultural pilots; airframe and powerplant mechanics; engineers; air traffic controllers; meteorologists; avionics technicians; airport and FBO managers; and executives.).

To RSVP, contact Tom Flavin at 310-709-0844 or [email protected].

"The magic in this event is seeing the progression of insightful conversations throughout the day," says Flavin. "Topics flow quickly and easily, and students are less intimidated and more responsive in small groups." And as a bonus, he adds, "the adults in the room may be learning just as much as the students."

Orchard Drive, LLC (https://orcharddrivellc.com/)

Orchard Drive is an education-focused organization that produces and hosts inspirational education and career events for high school and college students, and for veterans and others seeking career changes. With a focus on aviation and aerospace, the company aims to help meet the ongoing demand for pilots, air traffic controllers, engineers, avionics technicians, and airframe and powerplant mechanics.

Orchard Drive events provide attendees with the opportunity to speak directly with educators and industry leaders. With offices in California, Illinois and Louisiana, the business supports workforce development at the local, regional and national levels.

Media contact: Aimee Bennett, [email protected], 303-843-9840

SOURCE Orchard Drive, LLC