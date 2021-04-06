Project Hope Alliance To Begin Serving Youth In Santa Ana

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Hope Alliance (PHA) will begin serving youth experiencing homelessness in the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD) in the 2020-21 school year. The organization has received a $150,000 community development grant from the City of Santa Ana to expand their school-based case management services into the City. In March 2021, the District approved a Memorandum of Understanding, allowing PHA to serve students experiencing homelessness on-campus, in partnership with school leadership.

"Eradicating the cycle of poverty involves addressing the underlying issues of homelessness. We are hopeful that through this partnership with Project Hope Alliance, we can expand our efforts to provide a multi-tiered system of support for our students," SAUSD Superintendent Jerry Almendarez said.

Beginning in April, Project Hope Alliance will have a full-time case manager operating at Martin R. Heninger School, a PreK-8 campus. This case manager will be responsible for identifying and enrolling students experiencing homelessness into their 24/7 holistic case management program to ensure academic support and social-emotional care. The Project Hope Alliance team is extremely grateful for the financial support from the City, and the guidance from the District in expanding their mission. PHA has served over 1,500 youth experiencing homelessness over the last year during the COVID19 pandemic.

About Project Hope Alliance

For over 30 years, Project Hope Alliance has been working to end the cycle of homelessness, one child at a time. Using a long-term, site-based model, PHA's case managers provide personalized care for youth experiencing homelessness in Orange County. Case managers provide 24/7 support in areas of academic empowerment, social-emotional development, basic needs, and enrichment opportunities that are tailored to the needs and strengths of each individual child. For more information visit projecthopealliance.org or follow Project Hope Alliance on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

