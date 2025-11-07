Project InnerSpace Among Top Five Climate Nonprofits for 2025

A tax-deductible donation to Project InnerSpace accelerates the global development of geothermal energy, a reliable, abundant, and bipartisan renewable energy solution

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Project InnerSpace (InnerSpace), the leading independent nonprofit dedicated to the global development of next-generation geothermal energy, has been recognized among the world's five most effective organizations driving long-term systemic change for the third consecutive year, earning a spot on Giving Green's highly selective Top Climate Nonprofits of 2025 list.

InnerSpace is a Focused Research Organization (FRO) advancing science to remove the major barriers that stand in the way of scaled global development of geothermal energy by the end of this decade. Our work is focused on seven verticals, each representing an existing barrier that if addressed would create watershed opportunities for the growth of geothermal energy.

At the end of this year, InnerSpace will celebrate the completion of work in its first vertical - the creation of the world's first open-access global map of geothermal resources. The tool, named the Geothermal Exploration Opportunities Map (GeoMap), allows stakeholders anywhere in the world to identify the quality and cost to develop the geothermal resources beneath them. GeoMap combines the work of more than 100 scientists globally, has amassed thousands of user entities, and has provided the foundational scientific framework for dozens of follow-on pieces of subsurface and geothermal science, including a major International Energy Agency report. GeoMap was funded by philanthropy, and is freely available to the public. Work within InnerSpace's other verticals is ongoing, including state and international ecosystem development, addressing funding barriers for geothermal pilots through partnerships and financial instruments, entrepreneur recruitment and support, and stakeholder education.

"People often ask how much impact a small donation can have when the goal is to address global and systemic challenges - and Project InnerSpace is an example of the impact that individual donors, acting together, can achieve," said Jamie Beard, Executive Director of Project InnerSpace. "We have supporters from environmental circles and the oil and gas sector - and I think that is something to really celebrate. Amongst unprecedented polarization we can agree to move forward together on this energy solution - what a rare and awesome opportunity - and we are so fired up to lead that charge."

If you are interested in becoming a partner through a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.projectinnerspace.org/donate .

SOURCE Project InnerSpace