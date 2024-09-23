Project InnerSpace Launches Geothermal Rock Anthem in Collaboration with Climate-Focused Creatives

The song, "(Our Love is) Geothermal" aims to increase awareness of geothermal as a clean energy source while serving as a hopeful anthem to unite support among climate advocates and industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project InnerSpace, in collaboration with musician and songwriter Mike Roberts, singer Will Hammond, Jr., directors Ed Ng and Keoni Mars, and a team of supporting creatives today released a geothermal rock anthem and music video entitled " (Our love is) Geothermal " that celebrates and elevates abundant, clean geothermal energy as an essential part of the energy mix as we strive to address climate change.

The video, launched as Climate Week New York gets underway, tells the story of a team of drillers who journey from their rig to the center of the earth to profess their affection to a reluctant steam goddess. At the end of the tune, they celebrate in steam turbines and on their rig, having convinced the steam goddess to join them on their mission to bring geothermal energy to the world.

This fantastical approach to telling the story of geothermal energy is intended to serve as a refreshing meeting point for often siloed and polarized supporters of geothermal energy as a viable path to a clean energy future. The catchy tune also breaks down the complexities to make geothermal more understandable and appealing to everyone.

The song purposefully wades into difficult territory with a lighthearted approach, encouraging drillers, environmentalists, and anyone who cares about the future of the planet to put aside their differences and seize on a rare clean energy opportunity where everyone can agree.

"Let's have fun and celebrate that opportunity together," said Jamie Beard, Executive Director of Project InnerSpace, the nonprofit organization that commissioned the work. "Because maybe if we can laugh together, we can solve problems together, too."

Songwriter Mike Roberts agrees. "I believe the climate emergency is an all-hands-on-deck situation," Roberts said. "In my local chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby, we did a Climate Advocacy Venn Diagram exercise , and my outcome was clear. I could do my part to solve for climate change by using my skills as a musician to make climate solutions accessible and fun."

Will Hammond Jr., who sings lead vocals, noted that creatives have a unique ability to entertain while also educating by using art to make complex topics more accessible. "By entertaining and educating simultaneously, I hope to bridge the gap between awareness and action, inspiring audiences to engage in the fight for a sustainable future," Hammond said.

This is a second collaboration for Roberts and Hammond. Their first song, "(I'm Your) Heat Pump, " was released in April, and sought to increase consumer awareness of efficient home energy solutions.

"I saw the Heat Pump music video and thought it was brilliant," Beard said. "These two are on to something when it comes to bringing complex climate solutions into a place where everyone can engage and have fun. You can't see or hear geothermal, you can't easily experience it, so it's easy to forget it's there. Maybe music and choreographed dancing on a drill rig is the way to get people to feel it."

"(Our Love is) Geothermal" debuts live on the stage Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Geothermal House , a fully immersive, geothermal-themed experience celebrating the power and promise of geothermal energy and bringing together the philanthropists, leaders, investors and experts working to raise awareness of how geothermal energy can combat climate change.

About Project InnerSpace: Project InnerSpace is the leading independent non-profit organization dedicated to the global development of geothermal energy. Our mission is to remove the barriers to the exponential growth and development of geothermal energy worldwide by 2030. To learn more about Project InnerSpace and PIVOT2024, please visit http://www.projectinnerspace.org

