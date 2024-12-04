PROJECT INNERSPACE NAMED AMONG THE TOP CLIMATE CHANGE CHARITIES FOR 2024

A tax-deductible donation to Project InnerSpace supports rapid development of geothermal energy, a massively scalable and bipartisan clean energy opportunity

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project InnerSpace, an independent non-profit dedicated to the global development of geothermal energy, has been named for the second consecutive year to Vox's list of the most effective climate change organizations and Giving Green's Top Climate Nonprofits of 2024, which seeks to recognize transformative and high impact giving opportunities for donors looking to support highly effective, systems level solutions to climate change.

"We are at an inflection point for energy and climate," said Jamie Beard, founder and Executive Director of Project InnerSpace. "We see a great deal of opportunity for geothermal in this unique societal moment. Geothermal is a bipartisan energy solution that everyone can rally behind - from environmentalists to the oil and gas industry - and now is the moment to push this massive and scalable opportunity into the mainstream."

Launched in 2022, Project InnerSpace seeks to expand global access to carbon-free heat and electricity by eliminating the barriers to widespread adoption of geothermal energy. Project InnerSpace's pioneering geothermal exploration tool, GeoMap ™, brings together millions of data points from the Earth's surface and subsurface in a freely accessible and interactive map that helps identify geothermal development potential. In 2024, Project Innerspace launched its GeoMap™ in North America and India tools, launched a fully immersive educational geothermal experience called Geothermal House , led a series of convenings focused on decreasing polarization amongst stakeholders, and initiated research and partnership collaborations worldwide.

About Project InnerSpace: Project InnerSpace is the leading independent non-profit organization dedicated to the global development of geothermal energy. Our mission is to remove the barriers to the exponential growth and development of geothermal energy worldwide by 2030. To learn more about Project InnerSpace please visit www.projectinnerspace.org .

