Project Insight - Global Tunnels Construction Projects

Summary



The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked, stands at US$1.75 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution. The total pipeline value reflects the overall values of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work.



In terms of the tunneling project pipeline value, Europe accounts for the highest share with US$695.8 billion - equivalent to 39.8% of the total global value of tunnel projects. Asia-Pacific follows, with projects valuing US$654.3 billion. The Americas has projects valued at US$256.7 billion, while the Middle East and Africa has a project pipeline of US$142.3 billion, trailing the other regions.



Of the total pipeline, projects at the execution stage account for 57% of the total, valuing US$990.0 billion. Projects at the early stages of pre-planning (announcement and study) and planning have a combined value of US$540.1 billion, while those in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) amount to US$218.9 billion.



Assuming all projects proceed as planned and that spending is evenly distributed over the construction phase, global spending on tunnel projects (including infrastructure projects with integral tunneling works) will reach US$172.3 billion in 2021, up from US$136.4 billion in 2020. Of the spending in 2020, US$85.4 billion relates to projects that have already proceeded to the execution stage.



This report provides a detailed analysis of tunnels construction projects globally, based on projects tracked .



Scope

- The report provides analysis based on construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

- Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including the China, the US, the UK and India.



