Project Insight: Global Airport Construction Projects



Summary



NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03758982/?utm_source=PRN



Airports Council International (ACI) observed growth of 7.5% in air passenger transport in 2017, to reach 8.3 billion passengers. The US and China account for 34.5% of global passenger traffic. North America leads, with domestic passenger traffic taking 35% of global traffic, while Europe has the highest proportion of international traffic with 47%. By 2040, emerging economies are expected to account for 60.2% of passenger traffic, at 12.6 billion, against the 39.8% of advanced economies at 8.3 billion.

Airport and air travel growth is expected to follow growth in global regional economies, with Asia-Pacific and the Middle East performing strongly, although Europe as a mature market is also expected to show strong growth to 2040, with Russia and Turkey increasing investment. The Middle East acts as an 'aviation bridge' for long haul flights north to south and east to west, although the rise of non-stop flights from Australia and financial constraints on local operators may subdue growth.



The need to expand and redevelop existing airports in Europe is driving growth in the region.Asia-Pacific is projected to lead growth globally, due to fast-growing emerging markets such as India and Vietnam.



Rising numbers in the affluent middle class in developing countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are driving demand for air travel, while increased competition among low-cost airlines is increasing the number of flights worldwide. The top ten countries for air passenger growth in 2017-2040 are all emerging and developing economies led by Vietnam and India.



In terms of the project pipeline value, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest share with US$332.4 billion. The Middle East and Africa is in second place, with projects valuing US$222.2 billion. Europe has projects valued at US$151.2 billion, while the Americas has a project pipeline of US$150.5 billion, trailing the other regions.



The report "Project Insight: Global Airport Construction Projects", provides detailed metrics on global and the regions' airport construction projects split by country, stage and value. Detailed metrics are also provided for the top 10 countries by value and stage.



Key Findings

- The highest value of projects are at the execution stage, with US$377.6 billion, followed by projects at the planning stage with US$215.8 billion

- The US leads the global project pipeline, with projects valued at US$123.2 billion, followed by China with US$84.2 billion

- Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 59%, with joint public/private funding at 27% and the remaining 14% of projects financed by private funding

- Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, the highest value of projected contract value is in 2022, with US$108.0 billion, falling to US$72.7 billion in 2023



The report provides analysis showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries.The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of airport construction projects.



The report also provides ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including the US, China and Saudi Arabia.



Scope

- The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of airport construction projects.

- Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including the US, China and Saudi Arabia.



Reasons to buy

- Gain insight into the development of the airport construction sector.

- Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

- Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03758982/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

