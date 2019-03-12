NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Insight: Global Railway Construction Projects



The global railway projects pipeline is worth US$5.47 trillion with projects at the execution stage valued at US$2.3 trillion, compared with US$1.6 trillion in planning. The Asia-Pacific region, where urbanization continues to put a strain on transport infrastructure, accounts for a large portion of the total, with a pipeline valued at US$3.15 trillion. Europe's project pipeline amounts ahead of the Americas and the Middle East and Africa.



China has the highest value railways project pipeline, totaling US$1.6 trillion. Railway infrastructure will continue to be a priority for China, with US$129 billion earmarked for funding rail projects as part of the 13th Five Year Plan (2016-2020). This funding is set to achieve the construction of 3,000km of new urban rail lines and continue the expansion of the high-speed rail network to 30,000km, which is expected to cover 80% of all major Chinese cities. India, which has a number of large-scale high-speed railway projects in the early study stages, accounts for the second highest value of railway projects with US$449 billion followed by the US with US$411 billion.



Although having the lowest pipeline of railway-related projects, with a value of US$669 billion, Middle East and Africa has disparities in investment in the region.The oil rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries of the Middle East are investing in urban metro schemes such as the Doha Metro in Qatar and the Riyadh and Jeddah Metro projects in Saudi Arabia.



The forthcoming Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are driving rail investment.



Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending will reach US$763.3 billion in 2020. Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 73%, with the joint public and private funding at 22% and the remaining 5% of projects financed solely by private funding.



