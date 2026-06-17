Project LeanNation Founder Tim Dougherty Turns Adversity into a National Health Movement

Formerly Incarcerated CEO and Father of Three Sets Out to Introduce Healthy Eating to Every City in America

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LeanNation was founded by Tim Dougherty, a 47-year-old father of three from Rochester, New York, who set out to create a different kind of health and nutrition brand centered on accountability, discipline, and lasting lifestyle change. Dougherty has grown the company into a rapidly expanding franchise specializing in fresh, portion-controlled meals and personalized coaching designed to help individuals transform their health.

Tim Dougherty, Founder & CEO of Project LeanNation

Today, Project LeanNation produces approximately 50,000 meals per week across its growing footprint and has become known for blending accountability, community, and entrepreneurship to create meaningful impact in local communities.

Behind the brand's rapid growth is a deeply personal story of resilience, second chances, and the obstacles Dougherty had to overcome long before Project LeanNation existed.

From Adversity to Accountability

Dougherty is a disciplined health advocate, connector, and business leader focused on helping entrepreneurs build profitable businesses while improving the wellbeing of their communities. However, his journey to the corner office was anything but traditional.

Raised by his grandmothers after his father was incarcerated and his mother struggled with addiction, Dougherty grew up determined to prove that his circumstances would not dictate his future. As a teenager, he saw a clear divide among his peers: some embraced discipline through fitness, while others chose paths that led to devastating outcomes. The gym became his refuge and foundation, instilling in him the belief that pain can have purpose and that environment shapes destiny.

In adulthood, he built a successful career helping public companies raise capital, discovering a natural ability to connect people and facilitate growth. Despite financial success, he felt unfulfilled. In the winter of 2008, his life shifted dramatically when he became the subject of a federal investigation. Refusing to cooperate against close associates, he ultimately served 36 months in federal prison. Upon release at age 35, he faced overwhelming shame and limited employment prospects.

His experience reflected a harsh national reality: only about 12% of people released from prison find stable employment within the first year. According to a 2026 re-entry analysis, roughly 75% of formerly incarcerated individuals are unemployed one year after release, and only a small minority secure stable work.

Recognizing this gap, Project LeanNation has made a concerted effort to provide meaningful employment opportunities to formerly incarcerated individuals, helping them reintegrate into the workforce while building skills, confidence, and a path to long-term stability.

The Birth of Project LeanNation

After his release, Dougherty returned to the gym and began preparing portion-controlled meals to bring structure back to his life. As demand grew among fellow gym members, he quickly built a business, preparing up to 1,000 meals per week while still on parole. What started as a meal service evolved into something bigger as customers shared stories of renewed confidence and healthier lifestyles. Originally called Project LeanBody, the company later rebranded to Project LeanNation following a trademark challenge.

Over the next decade, Dougherty transformed Project LeanNation into a consultation-driven wellness brand focused on accountability, community, and leadership. As gym owners became customers and later franchise partners, the business expanded steadily, emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with stronger systems, growing franchise interest, and a continued mission to help people make lasting lifestyle changes.

"Tim's journey is a powerful example of how personal adversity can be transformed into purpose," said Brandon Hudson, Director of Growth for Project LeanNation. "That experience shapes the culture of our brand and the way we support our franchisees. At the end of the day, we're not just building locations, we're developing leaders who want to make a real impact in their communities."

Scaling a Movement, Not Just a Business

High-performing Project LeanNation locations can generate revenue on par with a McDonald's, a benchmark Dougherty uses to illustrate his long-term vision: to bring a Project LeanNation to every community with a McDonald's, offering accessible nutrition education and portion-controlled meals as a healthier alternative.

The opportunity goes beyond business performance—one in five American children face obesity—and positions the brand as part of a broader movement to transform how communities approach food, discipline, and accountability.

"What excites me most is helping entrepreneurs reach the next level of their lives," said Dougherty. "Many franchisees are drawn to the business opportunity, but they're equally motivated by the mission. They want to build successful businesses while creating real, measurable health improvements in their communities, and my role is to make sure they have the tools, mindset, and support to succeed."

Tim Dougherty's journey reflects the enduring promise of the American Dream. It is not a story of perfection but of resilience, accountability, and service. Through Project LeanNation, he is demonstrating that second chances can lead to significant impact and that with belief, discipline, and community, it is possible to rewrite your story and help others do the same.

For more information, visit www.projectleannation.com.

About Project LeanNation

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2022, Project LeanNation is a hybrid, tech-enabled wellness concept that provides ready-to-eat meals, expert coaching, and comprehensive tools tailored to lasting health and weight loss results. The brand is seeking franchise partners who value relationship-building, embrace coaching, and are committed to supporting member success. The brand currently has 34 locations open across 15 states. For more information on the franchise opportunity, please visit https://projectleannation.com/franchising.

SOURCE Project LeanNation