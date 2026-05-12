Wellness Franchise Expands into New Markets Across Louisiana, North Carolina, and Ohio as

Demand for Accessible Nutrition Solutions Continues to Rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LeanNation, a fast-growing wellness franchise focused on personalized nutrition, coaching, and convenient prepared meals, has officially surpassed 100 locations open and in development, a significant milestone that highlights the brand's accelerating national expansion and growing relevance in today's health-conscious landscape.

As part of this momentum, Project LeanNation has signed several new development deals that will bring the brand to three additional markets across the United States, including:

Project LeanNation Surpasses 100 Locations Open and in Development, Marking Major Milestone in Nationwide Growth

Lake Charles, Louisiana – marking the brand's first location in the state

– marking the brand's Wilmington, North Carolina

Cleveland, Ohio – through a three-unit development agreement

"Reaching 100 locations is a meaningful moment for our brand, but more importantly, it reflects the growing need for what we provide," said Tim Dougherty, CEO and Founder of Project LeanNation. "People across the country are looking for sustainable ways to improve their health, and we're focused on giving them the structure, support, and tools to make that possible."

The milestone comes as demand for accessible, results-driven wellness solutions continues to rise. With nearly 75% of U.S. adults considered overweight or obese, more consumers are moving away from short-term diet trends and toward solutions that emphasize long-term lifestyle change.

Project LeanNation was built to meet that need through a comprehensive model that combines personalized nutrition plans, expert coaching, technology-driven tracking, and convenient prepared meals. By focusing on education, accountability, and community, the brand helps members build sustainable habits that extend beyond the plate – supporting its broader mission to build the health of communities through support, education, technology, and nutritious meals.

The brand's expansion is also attracting entrepreneurs seeking purpose-driven business opportunities in the growing health and wellness space. Project LeanNation's model is designed for scalability, offering streamlined operations, low labor requirements, and dual revenue streams anchored by recurring membership-based income.

"We're seeing strong interest from entrepreneurs who want to make an impact while building a scalable business," said Brandon Hudson, Director of Growth. "This growth is a reflection of both the demand for better health solutions and the strength of our model."

With more than 100 locations now open and in development and continued expansion into new communities, Project LeanNation is positioned to further extend its reach, bringing its people-first, results-driven approach to more individuals nationwide.

For more information on franchising with Project LeanNation, visit https://projectleannation.com/franchising.

About Project LeanNation

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2022, Project LeanNation is a hybrid, tech-enabled wellness concept that provides ready-to-eat meals, expert coaching, and comprehensive tools tailored to lasting health and weight loss results. The brand is seeking franchise partners who value relationship-building, embrace coaching, and are committed to supporting member success. The brand currently has 31 locations open across 14 states. For more information on the franchise opportunity, please visit

https://projectleannation.com/franchising.

SOURCE Project LeanNation