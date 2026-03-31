Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list had a median growth rate of 73 percent.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Project LeanNation has been ranked No. 28 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

Inc. Names Project LeanNation to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"Being recognized by Inc. as the No. 28th fastest-growing private company in the Northeast is an incredible honor for Project LeanNation and a reflection of the momentum we're building from our headquarters in Rochester, New York," said Tim Dougherty, Founder & CEO of Project LeanNation. "What makes this especially meaningful is that our growth is rooted in purpose. We're meeting a real need in communities across the Northeast and beyond with a model that combines support, education, technology, and prepared healthy meals in a way that truly helps people transform their health. As we continue expanding our franchise blueprint, we believe Project LeanNation has enormous growth potential to become one of the most impactful nutrition brands in the country."

Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Based in Rochester, New York, Project LeanNation is one of the Northeast's fastest-rising wellness brands, combining personalized nutrition, coaching, technology, and prepared healthy meals to help people achieve lasting results. The company began franchising in 2022 and has already grown to 34 open locations with 47 more in development, highlighting both the strength of its model and its substantial long-term franchise growth potential. As the brand continues expanding from its Northeast headquarters into new communities across the country, Project LeanNation is gaining recognition for turning a health-focused mission into a scalable business success story.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Project LeanNation

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2022, Project LeanNation is a hybrid, tech-enabled wellness concept that provides ready-to-eat meals, expert coaching, and comprehensive tools tailored to lasting health and weight loss results. The brand is seeking franchise partners who value relationship-building, embrace coaching, and are committed to supporting member success. The brand currently has 31 locations open across 14 states. For more information on the franchise opportunity, please visit https://projectleannation.com/franchising.

SOURCE Project LeanNation