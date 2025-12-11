Leading Wellness Franchise Fuels National Growth Through Award-Winning Franchise Opportunity

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LeanNation, known for its innovative combination of chef-crafted prepared meals, one-on-one nutrition coaching, and intuitive technology that help individuals build healthier habits and achieve meaningful transformations, is redefining how Americans experience nutritious, convenient meals and weight loss programs through its franchise expansion.

Project LeanNation Ignites a Nationwide Movement for Health

Named a Hottest Brand of 2025 by Entrepreneur Magazine, Project LeanNation is becoming one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities in the nutrition and wellness space, driven by scalable operations, strong demand, and unprecedented expansion.

With 34 locations open and another 47 in development, the brand is looking for franchise partners in all major FL markets, Nashville, Phoenix, Boston, and Houston to lead the evolution of healthy eating while delivering products that genuinely transform the way people approach their wellness.

Tackling America 's Health Crisis Through Nutrition and Support

With nearly 75% of Americans overweight or obese, Project LeanNation is built around a mission to change the country's health trajectory by putting proper nutrition front and center. Project LeanNation isn't driven solely by economics; every product, program, and touchpoint supports the goal of helping individuals and families build sustainable, healthier futures.

"Our mission is to build the health of our communities by empowering individuals with support, education, technology, and nutritious meals. Being a purpose-driven company does not mean being the biggest. It means being the best in terms of member value, our commitment to the client experience, and consistent, predictable growth," said Tim Dougherty, CEO of Project LeanNation "We provide an experience in which people feel both challenged and cared for, and where transformation is a shared mission rather than a transaction."

Project LeanNation is at the intersection of hybrid nutrition, technology, coaching, and community. This attracts entrepreneurial, mission-driven people who want responsibility, growth, and meaningful work. Of the 34 open locations, 26 are led by female franchise partners (76%) with a mix of single & multi-unit operators.

Built for Franchise Scalability and Modern Consumer Demand

The Project LeanNation model is designed to scale, supported by centralized production, low operational complexity, and a growing consumer shift toward convenient, healthy meal solutions, all of which poise franchise partners for long-term success.

"Project LeanNation gives franchise partners the advantage of being in the booming health and nutrition space without the complications of running a traditional restaurant. There's no back-of-house chaos thanks to a centralized kitchen that keeps operations simple and efficient," said Brandon Hudson, Director of Growth. "Franchise partners only need a single-digit employee team to run a store, making labor easier to manage and dramatically reducing the staffing challenges that typically come with food or retail concepts."

Internally Built All-in-One Operating System and Proprietary Packaging

Project LeanNation provides franchise partners with technology that streamlines operations and reduces the need for constant oversight. For customers, the Project LeanNation app makes healthy living simple. With just a few taps, they can order meals, schedule deliveries, track progress, and manage routines.

Meals are packaged with peel-away packaging that makes it easy to open and heat, while freeze-flashing systems preserve quality. Every meal is microwavable and flash-frozen to lock in flavor and texture, supporting a menu of chef-crafted products.

Franchise partners also build community impact through local events, success stories, and outreach programs that create jobs, promote healthier habits, and offer guidance to neighbors who need accessible nutrition. For more information on franchising with Project LeanNation, please visit https://projectleannation.com/franchising.

About Project LeanNation

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2022, Project LeanNation is a hybrid, tech-enabled wellness concept that provides ready-to-eat meals, expert coaching, and comprehensive tools tailored to lasting health and weight loss results. The brand is seeking franchise partners who value relationship-building, embrace coaching, and are committed to supporting member success. The brand currently has 34 locations open across 15 states. For more information on the franchise opportunity, please visit https://projectleannation.com/franchising.

