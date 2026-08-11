Company Recognized for 470% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LeanNation today announced it has been ranked No. 932 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Project LeanNation Named No. 932 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone for Project LeanNation, but what makes it most meaningful is what that growth represents," said Tim Dougherty, Founder and CEO of Project LeanNation. "Every new community we enter gives us another opportunity to help people take control of their health, and that has always been the purpose behind this company. This recognition belongs to our team, our franchise partners, and the members who have believed in what we're building. We're proud of how far we've come, but we're even more energized by the impact still ahead of us."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Project LeanNation

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2022, Project LeanNation is a hybrid, tech-enabled wellness concept that provides ready-to-eat meals, expert coaching, and comprehensive tools tailored to lasting health and weight loss results. The brand is seeking franchise partners who value relationship-building, embrace coaching, and are committed to supporting member success. The brand currently has 31 locations open across 14 states. For more information on the franchise opportunity, please visit https://projectleannation.com/franchising.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Project LeanNation