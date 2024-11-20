Project Liberty, Consensys, and Frequency Network Foundation Announce Major Partnership to Develop Internet Infrastructure that Prioritizes Digital Freedoms

The teams are working together to establish an internet built on the principles of user control, digital sovereignty, and community-driven governance.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Project Liberty , an organization helping people to take back control of their digital lives by reclaiming a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet; Consensys , the leading blockchain and Web3 software company; and the Frequency Network Foundation , an organization dedicated to development, support, and growth of the Frequency blockchain and ecosystem, announced a partnership to develop infrastructure for a more people-centered internet.

Through this alliance, these three organizations will collaborate on multiple technical integrations with the goal of expanding interoperability and scalability. Aligned in their mission to offer an upgraded internet, the collaboration intends to return agency to individuals, prevent their data from being parceled off, tracked, and sold; and enable individuals to take back control of their online sovereignty from Big Tech.

This collaboration will facilitate Frequency's expansion into the Ethereum ecosystem and EVM compatibility making use of Consensys' technology. Specifically, joint development teams are investigating leveraging the technology stack of Linea , the zkEVM Layer 2 network empowering the world to live onchain. Dedicated teams are also exploring "EVM based" Frequency integration with MetaMask , the self-custodial digital wallet and Web3 gateway developed by Consensys, to bring a broader range of social capabilities to the wider Web3 community. Anchored by Project Liberty's dedication to digital democracy, the collaboration aims to initiate a new era for the digital world: one rooted in freedom, privacy, and community. It's a revolutionary vision that shifts the power dynamics of the internet as we know it.

At the heart of this initiative is the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), an open data standard that allows for secure, user-centered data interoperability. Frequency is a DSNP-compliant blockchain that makes it possible for users to carry their digital identities and data across platforms, without surrendering control to one specific platform. In a Frequency-powered world, individuals are not bound to a single platform but can navigate the web freely and securely, maintaining complete autonomy over their online personas across multiple platforms.

A Vision for Digital Democracy

For Project Liberty, this partnership is more than a technological shift; it's part of a broader digital renaissance. Project Liberty was born from a belief that the internet should serve as a public good, a place where people can express themselves freely, connect without fear, and exercise autonomy over their personal data. Through this alliance with Project Liberty, Consensys and the Frequency Network Foundation, that vision is coming to life.

"We're at a tipping point for the future of the internet," said Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty. "With Consensys and the Frequency Network Foundation, we're building an internet that empowers people. This is evidence that we are no longer allowing a handful of companies to continue exploiting and controlling our digital lives, instead we are providing a solution that gives people back their agency and a true stake in the digital ecosystem."

"Our social graphs in the Web3 era will be a profound extension and expression of our identities, interests, and ultimately our reputations," said Joe Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO and Founder of Consensys. "The Web3 generation of social networking will put the user at the center, giving them full control and ownership of the core elements of their life. We are excited to collaborate with Project Liberty and the Frequency Network Foundation to drive this vision".

Additionally, by collaborating with Consensys to expand into the Ethereum ecosystem, Project Liberty and the Frequency Network Foundation aim to bring the benefits of data ownership and transparent digital governance to a growing number of online citizens who want to reclaim a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet.

About Project Liberty

Project Liberty is leading the movement to give people back control of their lives in the digital age by ensuring they have a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet. Started in 2019 and publicly launched in 2021 by civic entrepreneur Frank McCourt and supported by a $500-million commitment, Project Liberty includes the work of the Project Liberty Institute—a 501(c)(3) with an international partner network that includes Georgetown University, Stanford University, ETH in Zurich, and other leading academic institutions and civic organizations—and a technological team that is focused on developing the next generation of digital infrastructure. Project Liberty's activities include the release of the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol ( DSNP ), which is stewarded by the Institute and available as a public utility to serve as the bedrock of a more equitable web and support a new era of innovation that empowers people over platforms and serves the common good.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Diligence , and our NFT toolkit Phosphor, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/ .

About Frequency

Frequency is a blockchain that powers the people's internet through the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP). It provides the infrastructure for creating self-sovereign digital identities, public social graphs, and decentralized content sharing, advancing data privacy and user control. Brands, developers, and platforms can use Frequency to integrate scalable, interoperable social features without the need for deep expertise in blockchain. This implementation of DSNP is aligned with Project Liberty's mission to give people control over their digital lives while fostering innovation in decentralized technology.

