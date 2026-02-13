Project Liberty Institute to Headline Four Sessions at India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

PLI President Tomicah Tillemann will join global partners in advocating for a pro-human AI stack, better digital governance, and individual user sovereignty

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Liberty Institute (PLI) will play a leading role at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this February, a flagship event organized by the Government of India to strengthen international cooperation around ensuring AI delivers broad public benefit. A delegation led by PLI President Tomicah Tillemann will engage across the summit and via three invitation-only convenings to build support for a pro-human AI stack, responsible tech governance, digital public infrastructure, and democratic accountability.

Main Summit Session (February 16)

In partnership with the Stanford Institute on Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) and the Global Solutions Initiative, PLI will anchor a main-stage session titled "Building Trust: Digital Infrastructure Fit for the AI Era." The discussion will explore how AI is reshaping sovereignty for individuals, communities, and nations, and how governments can better align AI innovation with the public interest. Speakers include:

Dr. Tomicah Tillemann , President, Project Liberty Institute

, President, Project Liberty Institute Sarah Nicole , Policy and Research Manager, Project Liberty Institute

, Policy and Research Manager, Project Liberty Institute Dr. Supheakmungkol Sarin , Co-Founder, AI Safety Asia

, Co-Founder, AI Safety Asia Dr. Arvind Gupta , Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation

, Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation Robert Opp , Chief Digital Officer, United Nations Development Programme

, Chief Digital Officer, United Nations Development Programme Vidisha Mishra, Director of Global Outreach and Policy, Global Solutions Initiative

"Project Liberty Institute wants to ensure AI advances human flourishing and human agency," said Tillemann. "The India AI Impact Summit is an opportunity to forge coalitions capable of delivering that goal. No one country or company should dictate the future of AI alone. People deserve a seat at the table as we work to build a new generation of digital infrastructure that enhances human dignity and opportunity."

Invitation-Only Side Convenings

Collective AI Governance: Multilateral Approaches for a Fragmented World (February 17)

In partnership with the Chatham House, the Global Solutions Initiative, and Aapti Institute, PLI will convene governments, international organizations, and policy leaders to examine multilateral approaches to collective AI governance. Featured speakers include Anna Tumadóttir, CEO, Creative Commons; Joseph Carroll, Head of AI Unit, UK Foreign Office; and PeiChin Tay, Senior Policy Advisor, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. To express interest in attending, please complete this form .

Steering DPI & AI Innovation Towards Public Value Maximisation: The Role of Governments in Safeguarding Data Agency (February 18)

Co-hosted with IT for Change and the Australian Government of Foreign Affairs and Trade, this session will focus on the policy and institutional frameworks that governments can use to ensure that digital public infrastructure and AI deliver public value. Participants include senior officials from the Office of the President of Kenya, the State Secretary at the Austrian Federal Chancellery, and the Swiss Special Envoy AI, among others.

Building a New Social Web: Protocols, People and the Promise of a Democratized AI-Data Economy (February 20)

In collaboration with the Social Web Foundation, Modal Foundation, Public AI, and the Observer Research Foundation, PLI will launch the first workshop in a global series examining how open social protocols can safeguard user sovereignty in an AI agent-mediated web. Lead discussants include Joshua Tan, Co-Founder, Public AI; Ivan Sigal, Co-Founder, Modal Foundation and Interim Executive Director, Free Our Feeds; and Mallory Knodel, Executive Director, Social Web Foundation.

PLI's participation at the India AI Impact Summit underscores its commitment to advancing people-centered AI governance and building durable coalitions across strategic middle power countries shaping the globe's digital future.

Summit registration: All attendees must complete registration via the India AI Impact Summit website . Invitation-only side convenings are separate and capacity-limited.

About Project Liberty Institute

The Project Liberty Institute (PLI) is an independent 501(c)(3) that works with leading academic partners—including Georgetown University, Stanford University, and ETH Zurich—to advance research, policy engagement, and the stewardship of open-source initiatives such as the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP). PLI anchors Project Liberty's research agenda, supports open standards, and helps protect the integrity of core protocols that enable human-centered systems for the AI era. For more information, visit www.projectliberty.io/institute .

Project Liberty is a global initiative dedicated to restoring agency in the digital age by enabling people to own and control their personal data through AI-ready, rights-based digital infrastructure. Founded in 2019 and publicly launched in 2021 by civic entrepreneur Frank McCourt, Project Liberty advances its mission through integrated work across technology development, policy engagement, and coalition-building. The initiative includes Project Liberty Labs, which develops decentralized technologies that promote self-sovereign digital identity; the Project Liberty Institute; and the Project Liberty Alliance, a global network of more than 175 partner organizations committed to building an internet that serves people, not platforms.

