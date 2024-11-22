Project Liberty, WeAre8, and Frequency Network Foundation Partner to Ignite a People-First Social Media Revolution

Building on their shared mission to give people control of their digital lives, Project Liberty, Frequency Network Foundation, and WeAre8 are transforming social media through the Frequency blockchain, empowering people with ownership, transparency, and the freedom to engage in a healthier, fairer digital world

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Liberty, Frequency Network Foundation, and WeAre8, a transformational social media platform, today announced a collaboration that will accelerate their innovative, people-first digital solutions, delivering a more transparent and economically beneficial social media experience. Project Liberty, Frequency Network Foundation and WeAre8 have built digital experiences that prioritizes individual empowerment, economic fairness, and genuine digital interactions, breaking away from Big Tech's profit-driven algorithms - and together are embarking on the next phase of this revolution.

This collaboration marks a major milestone toward putting control of our digital experiences back into the hands of the people. WeAre8 plans to integrate with the Frequency blockchain, which will allow users to benefit from increased financial value and regain control of their digital identity. This revolutionary internet infrastructure was developed by the Frequency Network Foundation and Project Liberty.

"WeAre8 is living proof that a digital world free from Big Tech's addictive algorithms can be amazing," said Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty. "By placing power back in the hands of people, individuals can control their own experiences and benefit financially from their interactions with content. Project Liberty is honored to join forces with WeAre8 as we usher in a new digital era of people's platforms powered by a people's internet."

"This collaboration with Project Liberty marks a pivotal moment for a reimagined digital world that serves the people and supports the planet," said Zoe Kalar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WeAre8. "We have transformed social media by eliminating toxic content, removed algorithms so people can reach all their followers with every post, and built a transformational economic model where the ad revenues are shared with people. Project Liberty brings all our citizens another layer of independence, protection and freedom and we are excited about what our partnership means for people when we are all truly free from big tech control."

A transformational feature of WeAre8 is its commitment to redistributing wealth back into the hands of people through its business model: 60% of its ad revenue is returned directly to citizens (users), charities, creators, and planet-impact projects. Unlike traditional platforms that force advertising into people's feeds and encourage endless scrolling, WeAre8 separates the ads from the feeds, enabling people to discover and even link off-platform from feed posts, while giving them choice on when they watch ads. And people are happy to watch them when they are valued. Every ad dollar is shared with people for every completed ad view, empowering them to direct these funds toward community initiatives, charitable causes, mobile bills, subscriptions or their personal needs.

ABOUT PROJECT LIBERTY

Project Liberty is leading the movement to give people back control of their lives in the digital age by ensuring they have a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet. Started in 2019 and publicly launched in 2021 by civic entrepreneur Frank McCourt and supported by a $500-million commitment, Project Liberty includes the work of the Project Liberty Institute—a 501(c)(3) with an international partner network that includes Georgetown University, Stanford University, ETH in Zurich, and other leading academic institutions and civic organizations—and a technological team that is focused on developing the next generation of digital infrastructure. Project Liberty's activities include the release of the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol ( DSNP ), which is stewarded by the Institute and available as a public utility to serve as the bedrock of a more equitable web and support a new era of innovation that empowers people over platforms and serves the common good.

ABOUT WEARE8

"The People's Platform"

WeAre8, founded by tech entrepreneur Zoe Kalar, is a transformational social media platform designed to provide a healthier digital home for humanity. People are protected from toxic content, your followers actually see your posts (no controlling algorithms), and everyone benefits because the money made from advertisers on WeAre8 is shared with people, communities, charities, and planet-saving projects. It's more than just a platform—it's a movement towards economic liberation that shifts the power of big tech back into the hands of the people. To learn more, visit www.WeAre8.com .

ABOUT FREQUENCY

Frequency is a blockchain that powers the people's internet through the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP). It provides the infrastructure for creating self-sovereign digital identities, public social graphs, and decentralized content sharing, advancing data privacy and user control. Brands, developers, and platforms can use Frequency to integrate scalable, interoperable social features without the need for deep expertise in blockchain. This implementation of DSNP is aligned with Project Liberty's mission to give people control over their digital lives while fostering innovation in decentralized technology.

