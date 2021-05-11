Project Liftoff: ePM Launches New Brand

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePM, an international capital projects consulting firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, launched the company's complete rebranding with a new logo, tagline and website Tuesday.

Inspired by data-driven processes, the new brand reflects ePM's analytical approach to projects and process for improving project predictability. The new brand combines statistics and charts with crisp, clean photography for a fresh, integrated look and feel.

The revamped look reflects the company's commitment to improved outcomes, said Gerry Sepe, ePM's chief executive officer and principal consultant.

"Giving clients the tools to gain confidence and make quality decisions is a driving force at ePM, and the new brand is in alignment with the consistent and efficient solutions we provide," he explained.

The company's new tagline, "Performance Accelerated," references the way ePM combines cutting-edge project diagnostic technology with industry knowledge to propel projects toward successful completion. Likewise, the revamped website epmconsulting.com improves the user experience so visitors can explore the services, technology and resources ePM offers. An extensive portfolio on the website also provides industry-specific case studies for interested current and potential clients.

The new corporate brand is intended to provide a fully integrated experience, said Russ Cusimano, consulting practice leader at ePM. "The new direction for the ePM brand supports our continued development of analytical methods and tools," he explained. "We are looking forward to what the future holds."

Founded in 1999, ePM provides consulting services to help clients increase productivity, team collaboration and complete their projects on schedule. They offer a broad spectrum of services, from leadership coaching to project simulation, designed to offer in-depth analysis for improved performance. Working with clients around the world, ePM specializes in the transportation and infrastructure, chemical manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, technology and energy industries.

From in-depth project analysis to organization engineering, ePM helps accelerate project performance. This is especially valuable now, as workflows have been overhauled and team dynamics have changed over the past year in response to the pandemic. ePM brings the tools, expertise and cutting-edge technology to help companies optimize and improve their outcomes.

To view the new brand, or for additional information, visit epmconsulting.com.

About ePM

ePM specializes in capital project consulting for companies in project-intensive industries. From energy to infrastructure, industry leaders look to the ePM team of expert advisors to serve as an extension of their leadership team. The company uses data-driven strategies and sophisticated tools to increase predictability, boost team alignment and improve project outcomes for clients — that's performance accelerated. For more information, visit epmconsulting.com.



Media Contact: Russ Cusimano

Principal/Consulting Practice Leader

ePM

[email protected]

SOURCE ePM Consulting

Related Links

https://www.epmconsulting.com

