Project Logistics Market| Growing Demand for Project Logistics from the Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 13:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Project Logistics Market and it is expected to grow by USD 36.55 billion, at a CAGR of about 3.28% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Vertrieb GmbH, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc are some of the major market participants.
Growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a lack of infrastructural facilities might hamper the market growth.
Project Logistics Market Segmentation
- Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The worldwide project logistics market's most prominent service type segment is transportation, and it is predicted to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Major competitors in the worldwide project logistics market provide customized and specialized transportation solutions based on each project's or customer's individual needs.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,
Project Logistics Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our project logistics market report covers the following areas:
- Project Logistics Market size
- Project Logistics Market trends
- Project Logistics Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the prime reasons driving the project logistics market growth during the next few years.
Project Logistics Market Vendor Analysis
- CEVA Logistics AG
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post AG
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio,
Project Logistics Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist project logistics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the project logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the project logistics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of project logistics market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements.
|
Project Logistics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 36.55 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.63
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Air Freight and Logistics Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
- 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 CEVA Logistics AG
- 10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 50: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52:C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG
- Exhibit 55: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Deutsche Post AG
- Exhibit 59: Deutsche Post AG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 61:Deutsche Post AG - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus
- 10.7 DSV Panalpina A/S
- Exhibit 64: DSV Panalpina A/S - Overview
- Exhibit 65: DSV Panalpina A/S - Business segments
- Exhibit 66:DSV Panalpina A/S - Key news
- Exhibit 67: DSV Panalpina A/S - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: DSV Panalpina A/S - Segment focus
- 10.8 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 69: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Exhibit 73: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 75:Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80:Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.
- Exhibit 83: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85:United Parcel Service Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.
- Exhibit 88: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90:XPO Logistics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 91: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
