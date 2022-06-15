Project Logistics Market| Growing Demand for Project Logistics from the Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a lack of infrastructural facilities might hamper the market growth. To get more market insights. Click here.

Project Logistics Market Segmentation

Service

Transportation



Warehousing



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The worldwide project logistics market's most prominent service type segment is transportation, and it is predicted to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Major competitors in the worldwide project logistics market provide customized and specialized transportation solutions based on each project's or customer's individual needs.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download Sample Report.

Project Logistics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our project logistics market report covers the following areas:

Project Logistics Market size

Project Logistics Market trends

Project Logistics Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the prime reasons driving the project logistics market growth during the next few years.

Project Logistics Market Vendor Analysis

CEVA Logistics AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Project Logistics Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist project logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the project logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the project logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of project logistics market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Trolley Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Project Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 36.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.63 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Air Freight and Logistics Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CEVA Logistics AG

10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 50: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52:C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 55: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 56: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

10.6 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 59: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61:Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 62: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

10.7 DSV Panalpina A/S

Exhibit 64: DSV Panalpina A/S - Overview



Exhibit 65: DSV Panalpina A/S - Business segments



Exhibit 66:DSV Panalpina A/S - Key news



Exhibit 67: DSV Panalpina A/S - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: DSV Panalpina A/S - Segment focus

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 69: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Exhibit 73: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 74: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 75:Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key news



Exhibit 76: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.10 Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80:Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 83: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85:United Parcel Service Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 88: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90:XPO Logistics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio