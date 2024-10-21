Project Lyme and REI Announce Partnership to Raise Awareness of Tick-Borne Diseases

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lyme, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention and education of tick-borne diseases, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with REI Co-op - Lincoln Park, a well-known outdoor retail company committed to promoting wellness through outdoor activities. Together, they aim to enhance public understanding of tick-borne diseases and promote safety for outdoor enthusiasts in the Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota markets by including tick-borne disease awareness material in their wilderness and first aid classes.

This partnership comes at a critical time when tick populations are rising, and the incidence of tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease, is rapidly increasing across the United States. Both organizations share a mission to educate the public and promote proactive health measures for people enjoying outdoor spaces.

Key Partnership Initiatives:

Educational Campaigns: They will collaborate on a comprehensive educational campaign focused on tick-borne disease prevention. Through co-branded materials, the campaign will provide outdoor enthusiasts with the tools they need to protect themselves from ticks, recognize the early symptoms of Lyme disease, and seek proper treatment. Workshops and Seminars: The partnership will host a series of interactive workshops at select REI locations nationwide. These events will feature educators who will share practical tips on how to stay tick-safe while hiking, camping, or exploring the outdoors. Wilderness Kits: To support outdoor safety, REI will include essential items like insect repellents and tick removal tools to minimize the risk of tick bites in their wilderness kits.

Statements from the Partners:

Laura Ruof, a member of Project Lyme's Emerging LeaderBoard, said, "We are thrilled to partner with REI to amplify the message of tick-borne disease prevention. As more people venture outdoors, we must ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and tools to stay safe from the risks ticks pose. This partnership allows us to reach an even broader audience and work together to reduce the incidence of tick-borne disease."

Kim Miller, Regional Field Experiences Supervisor at REI, added, "We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy the outdoors without compromising their health. Our collaboration with Project Lyme aligns with our commitment to sustainability and wellness. We are excited to help spread awareness and ensure our customers can safely explore nature."

About Project Lyme:

Project Lyme's mission is to eradicate the epidemic of tick-borne diseases through awareness and education, support of cutting-edge science, and advocacy for solutions to end the suffering. Since 2016, the organization has educated the public, funded research in diagnostics and therapeutics, advocated on the Federal and State levels, and supported patients with a variety of programs.

About REI Co-op: REI is a specialty outdoor retailer and the nation's largest consumer co-op, offering quality outdoor gear and apparel for more than 80 years. With a focus on sustainability and inspiring an active lifestyle, REI is dedicated to connecting people with nature and preserving the great outdoors.

SOURCE Project Lyme