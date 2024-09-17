Project Lyme's 2024 Annual Gala Aims To End The Epidemic of Tick-Borne Disease

Featuring keynote speakers Olivia Flowers and Cristina Cuomo, researcher Monica Embers, entrepreneurs from TiCK MiTT and Mighty Well ®, as well as a video message from Chuck Schumer, the group will showcase how it is tackling the 'War on Ticks' on a national scale.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lyme, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the impact of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, will host their annual gala at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 6:30 PM.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted through a tick bite, and as more recently discovered, through congenital transmission from an infected mother to child. In the last year, there were an estimated 476,000 new Lyme cases in this country, making it the most common vector-borne illness in the United States.

The event will recognize honorees Steve and Oliva Abrams of TiCK MiTT and Emily Levy of Mighty Well®. Steve and Olivia Abrams are a dad and daughter duo that enjoys spending time outdoors hiking with their dogs. Unfortunately, multiple members of their family and friends, including Olivia, have been stricken with Lyme disease over the years. This led them to found TiCK MiTT to help the public prevent Lyme. Emily Ana Levy, co-founded Mighty Well® after facing the challenges of managing a PICC line (peripherally inserted central catheter) to treat Lyme and tick-borne illnesses. Mighty Well® is a medical device company that empowers patients with chronic illnesses by providing innovative products, digital learning resources, and a supportive online community.

Southern Charm TV Personality Olivia Flowers will join as a special guest speaker to share the story of her brother Conner, who suffered from the devastating effects of Lyme Disease after waiting years for a diagnosis. Flowers became a tireless advocate after Conner passed away as a result of an inaccurate diagnosis and improper treatments. Monica Embers, a nationally acclaimed researcher from Tulane University, will also speak regarding her recent advancements in treatment.

Cristina Cuomo, the Founder and Editor of The Purist, will be the evening's emcee. She was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2019 and has become a fierce advocate of awareness and prevention ever since, will serve as emcee of the evening.

Senator Chuck Schumer will join the event via video to discuss his war on ticks in New York State and how he plans to work with Project Lyme in the future.

"Due to the lack of awareness and education of tick borne disease, Project Lyme's efforts are ever important", said Ali Moresco, Board Chair of Project Lyme, "I am grateful for the organization's work and for all of our brave honorees and speakers who are fighting to create change for patients like me."

For more information on this upcoming event, visit https://projectlyme.org/event/gala/.

ABOUT Project Lyme

Project Lyme's mission is to eradicate the epidemic of tick-borne diseases through awareness and education, support of cutting-edge science, and advocacy for solutions to end the suffering. Since 2016, the organization has educated the public, funded research in diagnostics and therapeutics, advocated on the Federal and State levels, and supported patients with a variety of programs.

SOURCE Project Lyme