Project Management Academy Announces New Enterprise Corporate Training Focused Brand Educate 360

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Management Academy ("PMA") today announced the launch of their new enterprise-focused brand Educate 360 Professional Training Partners. Educate 360 will be the overarching brand for long-standing, industry-leading, and trusted brands: Project Management Academy and Watermark Learning, allowing Educate 360 to better serve corporate clients with a wide range of certification, foundations and leadership training courses in areas such as project management, business analysis, Agile, Lean Six Sigma, and more.

The CEO of Educate 360, Jason Cassidy, commented: "With many long-established enterprise and government training relationships, we are proud to further our ability to design private group training solutions that help organizations improve business success, ensure employees have the key skills to execute their strategy, and support a company's ability to attract and retain talent by providing high-quality professional development opportunities. Educate 360 has a tremendous team of dedicated Corporate Training Advisors that are eager to partner with enterprises to support their learning and development needs."

About Educate 360 Professional Training Partners

Educate 360 is the professional training partner of choice for organizations aiming to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness, increase cross-functional alignment, and drive results that help exceed business performance goals.

About Project Management Academy

In the 10+ years since its founding, Project Management Academy has become the most trusted name in project management training® and a leader in instructor-led, PMP® Certification Preparation training with a footprint that delivers in 65+ cities across the U.S. and Canada, live virtual courses, and self-paced online learning to 10,000+ professionals and for hundreds of companies each year.

About Watermark Learning

Since 1992, Watermark Learning has delivered skills training and certification preparation in Business Analysis, Agile, Business Relationship Management, Business Process Management, and Leadership & Influencing Skills. We aim to help organizations gain the business analysis, management, and leadership talent needed to adapt, innovate, and grow in today's competitive landscape.

