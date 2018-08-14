Project Management Academy® Announces Veterans Appreciation PMP® Course

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Management Academy® (PMA®), a leading provider of educational training for project managers, is offering a PMP preparation boot camp exclusively for current and former U.S. military personnel this fall. In honor of Veterans Day, and in recognition of the sacrifices made by these service members, PMA is offering the course for $100 per veteran, discounted from the normal price of $1,895. Additionally, the $100 fee will be donated to a veteran's charity.

"This is a small way for us to say thank you to and perhaps have a positive impact on the lives of our service men and women who have done so much for us and our country. We see project management as a crucial skill needed in today's economy. We see the experience our veterans have gained in the military and the certification we can help them attain as providing them great job prospects and providing organizations with top notch talent to achieve their goals."

The course, taught by US military veterans, will be delivered live via webinar and include all written materials via mail, as well as full access to all of Project Management Academy's online tools (video lectures, mock exams, tracking dashboard, exercises, downloads, etc.). Veterans will also receive free post-class tutoring, if desired, via email and webinar. Service members with a DD214 or DDForm2 can register online at https://projectmanagementacademy.net/veterans-day-appreciation-pmp-course .

To learn more about Project Management Academy and its course offerings, please visit www.projectmanagementacademy.net.

Project Management Academy® is the most trusted name in project management training, providing PMP, Agile, Six Sigma and PDU courses nationwide. Project Management Academy is a Registered Education Provider with the Project Management Institute®.

Contact: Michael Sweeney, mike.sweeney@educate360.com

SOURCE Project Management Academy

